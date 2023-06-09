Roselyn Ngissah, in a hilarious video she shared on her Instagram page, struggled to fit a large hairdo through the doorway

The funny actress had a stack of doughnut buns on top of her beautiful perm which was so long she had to bend down to make it through the doorway

Many folks were stunned by the massive hairdo and dropped funny reactions in the comment section of the Instagram post

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular actress Roselyn Ngissah recently shared a funny video on her Instagram page that left her followers in stitches. In the video, she hilariously struggled to manoeuvre her way through a doorway due to her enormous and eye-catching hairdo.

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah's hairdo. Photo Source: roselyn_ngissah

Source: Instagram

The funny actress had adorned her head with an impressive stack of doughnut buns at the top of her stunning perm. The hairdo was so long that she found herself having to bend to an almost awkward level just to fit through the doorway. It was a sight that both amazed and tickled her fans.

The video quickly gained traction and attracted a flurry of attention from her followers. Many were left astounded by the sheer size of Roselyn Ngissah's hair and the humorous predicament she found herself in. Unable to contain their amusement, they flooded the comment section of her Instagram post with funny and lighthearted reactions.

Roselyn Ngissah crack ribs on Instagram

YEN.com.gh compiled some funny reactions from social media users who watched the rib-cracking comic video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

gloriaosarfo wrote:

Eiiii na Edeen asem koraa ni‍♀️‍♀️❤

mc_ogee reacted:

I’m waiting for the day IG will add automatic laughter emoji to the bar

countess_kone commented:

Idk whether to laugh or feel sorry for you

Another Roselyn Ngissah hairdo that sparked reactions

In a similar story, actress Roselyn Ngissah, in an old hilarious video she shared on her Instagram page, struggled to fit a large hairdo she had on into her vehicle.

The actress wrestled with getting into the vehicle as the wine-Baphomet-like hairstyle got in her way and had people laughing.

The video sparked reactions from celebrities like Juliet Ibrahim, Selley Galley, and Emelia Brobbey who commented with laughing emojis.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh