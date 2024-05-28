Jackie Appiah won over the studio guests at the TV3 Talented Kidz finale with her stunning look

The screen goddess was one of the celebrity guest judges who chose Biskit as the season 15 winner of the kid's show

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah and other famous celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stole the spotlight at the Talented Kidz season fifteen finale in a stylish, coloured dress as a guest judge.

The 39-year-old wore a signature dress from Ghanaian fashion designer Christie Brown's latest collection.

Jackie Appiah slays in designer outfits. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Jackie Appiah looked breathtaking in the long-sleeve kimono with unique details that she styled with her brown designer bag to match the belt.

She looked elegant in a frontal lace, centre-parted ponytail hairstyle, mild makeup, and perfectly drawn eyebrows.

The style influencer wore an open-toe pointed mules as she posed like a model for the cameras.

Check out the photos below;

Jackie Appiah slays in white top and cargo pants

For this photoshoot, Jackie Appiah looked sporty in a white long-sleeve designer shirt and brown cargo pants.

As she stepped out, she wore an expensive jewellery set and a designer bag to style her look.

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson comments on Jackie Appiah's kimono dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Lydiaforson stated:

This outfit is mine, ok?

j.o.e.l.l.e.n stated:

Beauty is all around us, but your post truly captures its essence ✨

Chichineblett stated:

Beautiful JA❤️❤️

Sylvianduka stated:

My favourite of all time! ❤️

rrayny1 stated:

Queen ❤️

Darlenebk stated:

Our Ghana rainbow

Zandikamaroma stated:

Sweetie ❤️❤️❤️ you look stunning

Twitytam stated:

You look ❤️❤️

nic_la_vivace_shop stated:

Ma star préférée ❤️ ❤️❤️

Shikaakue stated:

muuuuuuuah ❤️❤️❤️❤️

bukoladorcas52 stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️

nanaakua_jackie_appiah_ba stated:

My everything ❤️ @jackieappiah

nikkibravo_ stated:

Love love, love these colors on you

Rechaelokonkwo stated:

My pretty queen

nanaakua_jackie_appiah_ba stated:

My everything ❤️

Jackie Appiah Looks Fantastic In A Stylish White Dress For A Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who wore a stunning lace gown at the opulent wedding of one of her friends in the United States.

The 39-year-old wore a long-sleeve shirt, long, glossy hair, and perfect makeup for the photo shoot.

Some social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's photo and video; one fan even delved into her personal life.

