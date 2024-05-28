Global site navigation

Jackie Appiah Looks Exquisite In A Long-Sleeve Kimono Designed With Hand-Embroidered Cuff And Belt
Style

Jackie Appiah Looks Exquisite In A Long-Sleeve Kimono Designed With Hand-Embroidered Cuff And Belt

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Jackie Appiah won over the studio guests at the TV3 Talented Kidz finale with her stunning look
  • The screen goddess was one of the celebrity guest judges who chose Biskit as the season 15 winner of the kid's show
  • Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah and other famous celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stole the spotlight at the Talented Kidz season fifteen finale in a stylish, coloured dress as a guest judge.

The 39-year-old wore a signature dress from Ghanaian fashion designer Christie Brown's latest collection.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah slays in designer outfits. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.
Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah looked breathtaking in the long-sleeve kimono with unique details that she styled with her brown designer bag to match the belt.

She looked elegant in a frontal lace, centre-parted ponytail hairstyle, mild makeup, and perfectly drawn eyebrows.

The style influencer wore an open-toe pointed mules as she posed like a model for the cameras.

Check out the photos below;

Jackie Appiah slays in white top and cargo pants

For this photoshoot, Jackie Appiah looked sporty in a white long-sleeve designer shirt and brown cargo pants.

As she stepped out, she wore an expensive jewellery set and a designer bag to style her look.

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson comments on Jackie Appiah's kimono dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Lydiaforson stated:

This outfit is mine, ok?

j.o.e.l.l.e.n stated:

Beauty is all around us, but your post truly captures its essence ✨

Chichineblett stated:

Beautiful JA❤️❤️

Sylvianduka stated:

My favourite of all time! ❤️

rrayny1 stated:

Queen ❤️

Darlenebk stated:

Our Ghana rainbow

Zandikamaroma stated:

Sweetie ❤️❤️❤️ you look stunning

Twitytam stated:

You look ❤️❤️

nic_la_vivace_shop stated:

Ma star préférée ❤️ ❤️❤️

Shikaakue stated:

muuuuuuuah ❤️❤️❤️❤️

bukoladorcas52 stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️

nanaakua_jackie_appiah_ba stated:

My everything ❤️ @jackieappiah

nikkibravo_ stated:

Love love, love these colors on you

Rechaelokonkwo stated:

My pretty queen

nanaakua_jackie_appiah_ba stated:

My everything ❤️

Jackie Appiah Looks Fantastic In A Stylish White Dress For A Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who wore a stunning lace gown at the opulent wedding of one of her friends in the United States.

The 39-year-old wore a long-sleeve shirt, long, glossy hair, and perfect makeup for the photo shoot.

Some social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's photo and video; one fan even delved into her personal life.

