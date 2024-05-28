Jackie Appiah Looks Exquisite In A Long-Sleeve Kimono Designed With Hand-Embroidered Cuff And Belt
- Jackie Appiah won over the studio guests at the TV3 Talented Kidz finale with her stunning look
- The screen goddess was one of the celebrity guest judges who chose Biskit as the season 15 winner of the kid's show
- Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah and other famous celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stole the spotlight at the Talented Kidz season fifteen finale in a stylish, coloured dress as a guest judge.
The 39-year-old wore a signature dress from Ghanaian fashion designer Christie Brown's latest collection.
Jackie Appiah looked breathtaking in the long-sleeve kimono with unique details that she styled with her brown designer bag to match the belt.
She looked elegant in a frontal lace, centre-parted ponytail hairstyle, mild makeup, and perfectly drawn eyebrows.
The style influencer wore an open-toe pointed mules as she posed like a model for the cameras.
Check out the photos below;
Jackie Appiah slays in white top and cargo pants
For this photoshoot, Jackie Appiah looked sporty in a white long-sleeve designer shirt and brown cargo pants.
As she stepped out, she wore an expensive jewellery set and a designer bag to style her look.
Check out the photo below;
Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson comments on Jackie Appiah's kimono dress
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Lydiaforson stated:
This outfit is mine, ok?
j.o.e.l.l.e.n stated:
Beauty is all around us, but your post truly captures its essence ✨
Chichineblett stated:
Beautiful JA❤️❤️
Sylvianduka stated:
My favourite of all time! ❤️
rrayny1 stated:
Queen ❤️
Darlenebk stated:
Our Ghana rainbow
Zandikamaroma stated:
Sweetie ❤️❤️❤️ you look stunning
Twitytam stated:
You look ❤️❤️
nic_la_vivace_shop stated:
Ma star préférée ❤️ ❤️❤️
Shikaakue stated:
muuuuuuuah ❤️❤️❤️❤️
bukoladorcas52 stated:
Beautiful ❤️❤️
nanaakua_jackie_appiah_ba stated:
My everything ❤️ @jackieappiah
nikkibravo_ stated:
Love love, love these colors on you
Rechaelokonkwo stated:
My pretty queen
nanaakua_jackie_appiah_ba stated:
My everything ❤️
Jackie Appiah Looks Fantastic In A Stylish White Dress For A Wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who wore a stunning lace gown at the opulent wedding of one of her friends in the United States.
The 39-year-old wore a long-sleeve shirt, long, glossy hair, and perfect makeup for the photo shoot.
Some social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's photo and video; one fan even delved into her personal life.
Source: YEN.com.gh