Ghanaian Actress Beverly Afaglo Looks Regal In Blue Shiny Lace Dress To Celebrate Her Fortieth Birthday
- Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo celebrated her fortieth birthday on May 28, 2023, with elegant photos
- The chief executive officer of Traffic Sharwama slayed in two ready-to-wear dresses for her birthday photoshoot
- Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Beverly Afaglo's beautiful birthday photos
Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo celebrated her birthday over the weekend in grand style. The beautiful wife of the top Ghanaian musician, Choirmaster, celebrated her birthday over the weekend with splendid photos.
Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo rocks a thigh-high dress
Style influencer Beverly Afaglo turned heads with her blue glittering lace gown. The celebrity mother showed off her smooth legs for the birthday photoshoot.
Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo looks classy in a white jumpsuit
The serial entrepreneur wore a stylish white jumpsuit with unique designs for her birthday shoot.
Beverly Afaglo looked glamorous as she paired her long-sleeve dress with stunning earrings and a huge gold ring.
Beverly Afaglo, John Dumelo, Roselyn Ngissah and others party at Takoradi mall
The birthday celebrant Beverly Afaglo posted a video of herself and other top Ghanaian celebrities at a nightclub inside the Takoradi Mall.
Beverly Afaglo wore a spaghetti-strap dress and a black bodysuit paired with see-through leggings.
The chief executive officer of GUBA, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, has reacted to Beverly Afaglo's birthday photos
Some social media users have commented on Beverly Afaglo's stunning photos.
dentaa_show stated:
Happy birthday, sis
caroline4real stated:
Happy birthday, Bev❤️❤️❤️
Harold Amenyah stated:
Happy happy birthday Mama Violyn❤️
Brown Jewel stated:
Wow #4thfloor with the looks
Captain Bwoyvevo stated:
God bless you, Godmothers, ❤️
Mystery Gabby stated:
Blessed day superstar
Agbor queens stated:
Keep Shinning and winning, boo❤️
The shoe zone said:
Happy birthday ❤️
vanessa_gyan stated:
Happy birthday, babes.
mk_makeup_and_more stated:
Happy birthday Sis ❤️❤️❤️
royal_elorm_1 stated:
Happy happy, glorious birthday sis
akosuaa20 stated:
Forty never looked this good. Keep flourishing
Beverly Afaglo: Actress And Beautiful Wife Of Choirmaster Shares Stylish Vacation Photos
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Beverly Afaglo who shared photos of her luxurious vacation on October 2022.
The award-winning superstar travelled in style and inspired her followers with simple vacay photos.
Beverly Aflago is married to Ghanaian artiste, Choirmaster, a former member of the defunct Praye music group, before embarking on a solo project.
