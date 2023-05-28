Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo celebrated her fortieth birthday on May 28, 2023, with elegant photos

The chief executive officer of Traffic Sharwama slayed in two ready-to-wear dresses for her birthday photoshoot

Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Beverly Afaglo's beautiful birthday photos

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo celebrated her birthday over the weekend in grand style. The beautiful wife of the top Ghanaian musician, Choirmaster, celebrated her birthday over the weekend with splendid photos.

Beverly Afaglo, John Dumelo and Roselyn Ngissah look classy in this photo. Photo credit: @beverlyafaglo

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo rocks a thigh-high dress

Style influencer Beverly Afaglo turned heads with her blue glittering lace gown. The celebrity mother showed off her smooth legs for the birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo looks classy in a white jumpsuit

The serial entrepreneur wore a stylish white jumpsuit with unique designs for her birthday shoot.

Beverly Afaglo looked glamorous as she paired her long-sleeve dress with stunning earrings and a huge gold ring.

Beverly Afaglo, John Dumelo, Roselyn Ngissah and others party at Takoradi mall

The birthday celebrant Beverly Afaglo posted a video of herself and other top Ghanaian celebrities at a nightclub inside the Takoradi Mall.

Beverly Afaglo wore a spaghetti-strap dress and a black bodysuit paired with see-through leggings.

The chief executive officer of GUBA, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, has reacted to Beverly Afaglo's birthday photos

Some social media users have commented on Beverly Afaglo's stunning photos.

dentaa_show stated:

Happy birthday, sis

caroline4real stated:

Happy birthday, Bev❤️❤️❤️

Harold Amenyah stated:

Happy happy birthday Mama Violyn❤️

Brown Jewel stated:

Wow #4thfloor with the looks

Captain Bwoyvevo stated:

God bless you, Godmothers, ❤️

Mystery Gabby stated:

Blessed day superstar

Agbor queens stated:

Keep Shinning and winning, boo❤️

The shoe zone said:

Happy birthday ❤️

vanessa_gyan stated:

Happy birthday, babes.

mk_makeup_and_more stated:

Happy birthday Sis ❤️❤️❤️

royal_elorm_1 stated:

Happy happy, glorious birthday sis

akosuaa20 stated:

Forty never looked this good. Keep flourishing

Source: YEN.com.gh