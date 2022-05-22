What happened to Beverly Afaglo? Everything you need to know about the actress

The Ghanaian film industry has grown to become one of the most recognised in Africa. The industry has produced some of the best talents that the country and continent have ever seen. Among them is a renowned female star who has contributed significantly to the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Beverly Afaglo is not a new name in film in the African entertainment scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo. Photo: @beverly_afaglo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Beverly Afaglo Baah is a talented individual. She is the recipient of various accolades thanks to her contribution to the Ghanaian film industry. In 2010, she was nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English) at the Ghana Movie Awards. Furthermore, Beverly was awarded the Terracotta Awards (Nigeria) for Best Actress in Comedy in 2010.

Profile summary

Full name Beverly Afaglo Baah Gender Female Date of birth 28 May 1983 Age 39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Volta Region, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Separated Husband Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah Children 2 University Ghana Institute of Journalism Profession Actress, TV personality, entrepreneur Instagram @beverly_afaglo

Who is Beverly Afaglo?

Beverly Afaglo Baah is a renowned actress and beauty therapist from Ghana. She hails from Volta Region, where she was born and raised.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The actress was active in her school drama club while in high school. She graduated from a traditional public school in the Volta Region, where she received her West African School Certificate.

Afaglo then proceeded to the prestigious Ghana Institute of Journalism, where she graduated with honours in Journalism and Public Relations. The celebrity also trained as a beauty therapist at the FC Institute of Beauty Therapy, Ghana.

How old is Beverly Afaglo?

The starlet was born on 28 May 1983, making her 39 years old in 2022.

Career

The entertainer began her career as a journalist. She worked in various productions before realising her talent and joining the film industry. Actress Beverly Afaglo's breakthrough came after being cast in the 2010 flick, The Game.

Her performance was outstanding, and she was nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2010 at the Ghana Movie Awards.

In addition to her film career, Beverly is also an accomplished beauty therapist and businesswoman. She runs the Glamour Beauty Saloon in Telma.

Beverly Afaglo filmography

Terminus Director Dede 2022 Uncharted path Bridget 2021 I Hate You Too Katherine 2021 Aloe vera Mother 2020 Side chic Gang Mrs Owoo 2018 Kiss and Tell 2018 A Northern Affair Biana 2014 Single Six Kendra 2011 The Game Detective 2010/II Crime to Christ Sharon 2007 The Return of Beyonce Doris 2006

Is Beverly Afaglo married?

Yes. So, who is the husband of Beverly Afaglo? The actress is married to Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah. Her husband is known by his stage name, Choirmaster and is renowned for being the leader of the defunct hiplife group, Praye. Furthermore, the couple is blessed with two daughters.

Beverly got married in April 2012 to the Ghanaian Afro-pop musician. However, according to reports online, the actress and her husband don't live together anymore as he relocated to the United States sometime back.

What has happened to Beverly Afaglo?

On 9 August 2021, actress Beverly Afaglo and her family lost their belongings to a house fire. Gladly nobody was hurt.

My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs ...... Everything gone, my passports,clothes,shoes,bags,wigs,jewelry,perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone My kids room and all their clothes everything is gone. I'm left with what I wore out that's all. Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from?

As a result of the tragedy, fans set up a GoFundMe page in her aid. However, the enterprise was discontinued after receiving backlash online. According to Graphic, the page raised $1893 before being shut down.

Fast facts about Beverly Afaglo

Who is Beverly Afaglo? She is a renowned Kumawood actress, TV personality and entrepreneur. Where is Beverly Afaglo from? She hails from Ghana. What has happened to Beverly Afaglo? In August 2021, her house burnt down after her mother tried to burn a bush but unfortunately caught the house and burnt it down. Is Beverly Afaglo still married? The actress revealed that she no longer lives with her husband. The actress claimed that the musician moved permanently to the United States of America a long time ago and that they hadn't seen each other in a long time. How old is Beverly Afaglo? The Kumawood actress was born on 28 May 1983, making her 38 years old in 2022. Does Beverly Afaglo have children? Yes. She shares two kids with Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah.

Beverly Afaglo is a renowned entertainer from Ghana. Her career has been successful, and she has received numerous accolades. However, fans have been interested in her life after her house caught fire last year. Fortunately, nobody got hurt in the incident, but she lost her possessions.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article on . She is a renowned actress in Kumawood. Currently, she is at the top of her game, appearing in various local productions.

But, aside from acting, what do you know about the Kumawood actor? Learn everything there is to know about Xandy Kamel through her detailed biography here.

Source: YEN.com.gh