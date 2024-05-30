Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has set a new fashion trend with her gorgeous African print dress

The Onyame Tumfo hitmaker looked stunning in an African print ensemble at a gospel event in the Ashanti Region

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's effortlessly chic look and hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah always steps up her fashion sense at star-studded events.

The style influencer looked breathtaking in a stylish ensemble designed by famous male designer Quophi Akotuah at the Abba Father Kumasi edition over the weekend.

Diana Asamoah rocks a stylish dress. Photo credit: @officialdianaasamoah.

Diana Asamoah wore a long-sleeve ankle-length ball gown with a unique lace design to the popular gospel event. The designer also used a plain matching trend for the embroidery design.

The famous evangelist looked gorgeous in a frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look while modelling in expensive high heels.

Watch the video below;

Diana Asamoah looks classy in a purple dress

Evangelist Diana Asamoah looked regal in a three-quarter sleeve lace dress and simple ponytail hairstyle to complete her look.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen stated:

Esssh more the slay for Christ top notch dress.. the dress is dressing and the glam is flaming and the bobby stand is standing..shweeee gyi wo ✌️ aunty Diana ❤️.

paula_amma_broni stated:

You look good Evangelist.

beatriceboatengellis stated:

Looking good ❤️

sonnie16.bamford13 stated:

Your fashion designers are amazing when it comes to styling you. You look so beautiful . Refuse to grow

muscled_on_dark_skin stated:

This woman can be modelooooo.

Akkad stated:

The dress is dressing chaiii

Ahbynaforiwaa stated:

Lady Whistledown please come and see something

ellenist7 stated:

Your stylist is really doing a good job, very decent and classy.

Diana Asamoah Shows Ghanaian Celebs How To Slay As She Rocks Stylish Green Outfit GH¢500 Sneakers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah, who made waves in a radio interview with her stunning appearance.

The fashion influencer shone in the popular video wearing a sophisticated two-piece ensemble ready to wear.

The well-known musician has received acclaim on social media from several followers for consistently looking amazing in classy attire.

