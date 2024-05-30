Diana Asamoah: Gospel Musician Slays In A Cleavage-Baring African Print Dress With Embroidery
- Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has set a new fashion trend with her gorgeous African print dress
- The Onyame Tumfo hitmaker looked stunning in an African print ensemble at a gospel event in the Ashanti Region
- Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's effortlessly chic look and hairstyle
Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah always steps up her fashion sense at star-studded events.
The style influencer looked breathtaking in a stylish ensemble designed by famous male designer Quophi Akotuah at the Abba Father Kumasi edition over the weekend.
Diana Asamoah wore a long-sleeve ankle-length ball gown with a unique lace design to the popular gospel event. The designer also used a plain matching trend for the embroidery design.
The famous evangelist looked gorgeous in a frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look while modelling in expensive high heels.
Watch the video below;
Diana Asamoah looks classy in a purple dress
Evangelist Diana Asamoah looked regal in a three-quarter sleeve lace dress and simple ponytail hairstyle to complete her look.
Check out the photo below;
Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen stated:
Esssh more the slay for Christ top notch dress.. the dress is dressing and the glam is flaming and the bobby stand is standing..shweeee gyi wo ✌️ aunty Diana ❤️.
paula_amma_broni stated:
You look good Evangelist.
beatriceboatengellis stated:
Looking good ❤️
sonnie16.bamford13 stated:
Your fashion designers are amazing when it comes to styling you. You look so beautiful . Refuse to grow
muscled_on_dark_skin stated:
This woman can be modelooooo.
Akkad stated:
The dress is dressing chaiii
Ahbynaforiwaa stated:
Lady Whistledown please come and see something
ellenist7 stated:
Your stylist is really doing a good job, very decent and classy.
Diana Asamoah Shows Ghanaian Celebs How To Slay As She Rocks Stylish Green Outfit GH¢500 Sneakers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah, who made waves in a radio interview with her stunning appearance.
The fashion influencer shone in the popular video wearing a sophisticated two-piece ensemble ready to wear.
The well-known musician has received acclaim on social media from several followers for consistently looking amazing in classy attire.
Source: YEN.com.gh
