United Showbiz host MzGee turned many heads online with her natural beauty when she dropped a video of herself without makeup

She was clad in black as she flaunted her black Fendi cashmere poncho that cost $3,100 (GH¢45,345.93)

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful she looked without makeup

Ghanaian media personality MzGee flaunted her natural beauty in a video while also showing off her luxury Fendi cashmere poncho.

MzGee dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

MzGee flaunts her no makeup look in video

MzGee shared a lovely video of her without makeup and her beauty captivated the attention of many people who admire her smooth skin without any blemishes or pimples.

The United Showbiz host wore a frontal lace wig of shoulder length that has lose messy curls, and was not properly styled.

Dressed in all-black, the media personality wore a black Fendi cashmere poncho that cost $3,100 (GH¢45,345.93) on the official Fendi website.

The media personality was all smiles as she spoke in the video promoting a brand.

Below is a video of MzGee flaunting her bare face, and her expensive Fendi cashmere poncho:

Reactions as MzGee faunts a no makeup look in video

Many people in the comment section of the video talked about how gorgeous MzGee looked in the video without her usual heavy makeup look she wears to host United Showbiz.

Below are the lovely comments from her Instagram fans:

forkuo.anderson said:

Seriously, without makeups, u look so beautiful paaaa wow much love ❤️

hustlersquareofficial said:

Make I send you pounds???

hustlersquareofficial said:

You too fineeeee❤️❤️❤️

lydiakyeremanteng1 said:

You are beautiful❤️

k_e_z_i_a_h_ said:

Straight from paradise ❤️❤️❤️beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

gifinity_kiddies said:

Woow u look u extra beautiful with small or without makeup.

"The job dey be": MzGee replied fans who criticised her interview with Medikal

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality MzGee reacted to criticisms concerning her interview with rapper Medikal on UTV's United Showbiz.

According to fans, MzGee should have focused her questions on the rapper's sold-out O2 concert in the UK that his supposed ex-wife Fella Makafui.

However, MzGee had an issue and wondered why Fella could be asked about Medikal's O2 concert, but Medikal could not be asked about Fella's movie, Resonance.

