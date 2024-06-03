A video of a traditional wedding ceremony between an old lady believed to be in her 80s and a 22-year-old has popped up online

The occasion, which is said to have occurred at Tema Newtown, saw the couple putting rings on each other's fingers

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment to express shock over the age difference

An 80-year-old woman has caused a social media frenzy after she reportedly got married to a 22-year-old man.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the couple were captured at their traditional wedding ceremony, with the young man putting a ring on the elderly woman's finger.

The incident is said to have occurred at Tema Newtown in Accra. A few friends, family and loved ones were present to witness the occasion.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of 80-year-old woman getting married to 22-year-old man

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions; some congratulated the couple, while others accused the young man of marrying the woman for her wealth.

74-year-old CEO of Nkatie Burger marries 24-year-old lady

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that social media went agog after videos of a purported wedding between a 74-year-old man and his 24-year-old beautiful bride popped up online.

The man at the centre of the marriage was reported to be Mr Frank Gyimah, the owner of Nkatie Burger, the famous snack brand.

In one of the videos spotted on Facebook, the 74-year-old man was seen exchanging marital vows with the beautiful young bride at a church in a yet-to-be-confirmed location.

