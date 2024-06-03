Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and his beautiful wife always step out in style at red-carpet events

Dr Louisa Ansong opted for a casual look and flawless makeup at the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Some social media users have blasted the mother-of-two for showing her cleavage at the star-studded event

Ghanaian musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly called Stonebwoy's wife, is trending after rocking a simple yet classy dress to the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1, 2024.

Dr Louisa Ansong looked stunning in a purple strapless long-sleeve top and white pants to the red carpet event.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

The mother-of-two wore an expensive frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to the star-studded program.

Stonebwoy's wife accessorised her look with round drop earrings and a gold necklace, styling it with a shiny clutch purse.

Stonebwoy wins Artiste Of The Year at TGMA 24

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy won the coveted Artiste Of The Year Award at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Ghanaians comment on Dr Louisa's outfit at the TGMA 24

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Manye Afi Korkor Teye stated:

A whole Dr...Very educated... Married woman and a mother paaa nie

Nipa Dasani stated:

Na their side nu, is it a crime to cover their whole

Whizz Wonk Adof stated:

Beautiful outfit, but would have been more beautiful if the melons were covered. ‍♀️

Ãýãm Bêřïmăh Vîppëř stated:

Married woman exposing your bust for what?

Michael Nana Ntodi stated:

Ooow keep the bust Holy.U're beautiful than your outfit

Eric Dornu Sappor stated:

Wasted profession, dental Dr. now a slay queen. Pressure be what. SM4LYF

Nharnhar Ehkuah stated:

Currently I think it's bad to cover our cleavage.

Amanda Larbi stated:

Simple and classic

Jerry Anfield Nyonyo stated:

Leave the lady alone you hypocrites..

