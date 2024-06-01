A group of rich Ghanaian women has gone viral after recently displaying class and elegance at the funeral of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill's dad

The pretty ladies stormed the funeral grounds with gifts worth thousands of Ghana cedis and sealed it with a donation of GH¢50K

Netizens who saw the video were thrilled by the elegance and took to the comment section to laud their benevolence

A group of Ghanaian ladies have caused a stir online after a video of them displaying class, elegance and wealth at the funeral of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill's dad popped up.

The group donated some items, including cash, to support the actress and her sister.

In a video which has since gone viral, the women announced at the funeral grounds that they had donated a colossal GH¢50,000 to support Vivian Jill and her sister.

Soul Sisters display class at Vivian Jill's dad's funeral

Soul Sisters, made up of classy Ghanaian women, stormed the funeral grounds in style. Clad in a blend of violet and black lace, the group turned heads as they gathered to announce their donation.

Notable personalities identified in the group include former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) contestant Sally Amoakowaa, popularly known as Akua GMB.

See video below:

Netizens react to video of Soul Sisters displaying class at Vivian Jill's dad's funeral

Ghanaians who saw the video were impressed by the elegance and class displayed and took to the comment section to express their admiration for the group.

@BORGAR INN COLEKTIONS wrote:

"Soul sisters ampa."

@Akuamcbryde wrote:

"I saw Akua formal queen of Ghana’s most beautiful, she’s part of soul sisters meaning rich ladies ankasa."

@Melaningoddess wrote:

"Kumasi apremanfo) mmaa ne akuo akuo. The pressure they’ll give u no hmm."

@Dorothy wrote:

"Beautiful ankasa. soul sisters ampa. Love your vibes."

@~ wrote:

"My sweet godmother’s hajia Mona and marble."

@Nana Opambour wrote:

"Beautiful Soul Sisters with Money."

@user1486871307469 wrote:

"I want to join, but I don’t have money o can I join."

