Nana Akua Addo: Ghanaian Style Icon Reveals The Name Of The Person Who Pays For Her Red Carpet Gowns
- Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has explained into details how is able to fund her lavish lifestyle
- Speaking on the Day Show with Berla Mundi, the style icon revealed how she pays for her timeless outfits
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's video trending on Instagram
Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo, who has been featured on BBC and other international platforms for always trending with her red carpet looks, has revealed the source of her income.
The happily married woman disclosed that the public shouldn't be worried about how she gets money to pay her glam team.
Nana Akua Addo added that she tries to separate her private life from her brand as a top-style influencer.
The mother of two beautiful daughters told Berla Mundi on the Day Show that she works with her husband, and they have many businesses that generate lots of profit, which funds her lavish lifestyle.
Nana Akua Addo looks breathtaking in a beaded gown
Nana Akua Addo looked terrific in a strapless beaded gown by male fashion designer Kenneth Tetteh for her stunning photoshoot.
The beauty goddess wore expensive pearly earrings while flaunting her expensive wedding ring.
Ghanaians commented on Nana Akua Addo's interview with Berla Mundi
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
leo__francis7 stated:
A typical example is what cheddar was going through. Such a beautiful answer
Ritaakwaah stated:
Exactly people can't spoil what they don't know
Metakay stated:
❤️. We love to see a Metakay woman. ❤️
atiogbegloria stated:
She's just a lady and I love her so much ❤️
iam__king__seyram stated:
Simple and periodddddd
Seysfabrics stated:
Eloquently answered
official_bempah stated:
Simple as ABC
international_shartty stated:
Wise woman !!!!
n_a_d_y___ stated:
Smart woman!!!!
chatte1anderson stated:
I love this.
_williaams stated:
Simple f3333f333
becckey_ stated:
Wisdom is talking
ahmi_dhat stated:
Faith Morey, the Ghanaian version so calm when talking
omi.nikki stated:
@nanaakuaaddo well said
AMVCA 2024: Nana Akua Addo Stuns In 3D Printed Leafy Dress And GH¢21,000 Endless Echo Hat
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo's 3D dress for the 2024 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
The mother of two looked stunning with her chic 3D costume and lovely accessories to complete her glitzy appearance.
Prominent fashion figures have discussed Nana Akua Addo's futuristic ensemble, including Berla Mundi and others.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh