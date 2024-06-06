Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has explained into details how is able to fund her lavish lifestyle

Speaking on the Day Show with Berla Mundi, the style icon revealed how she pays for her timeless outfits

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's video trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo, who has been featured on BBC and other international platforms for always trending with her red carpet looks, has revealed the source of her income.

The happily married woman disclosed that the public shouldn't be worried about how she gets money to pay her glam team.

Nana Akua Addo slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @nanakuaddo

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo added that she tries to separate her private life from her brand as a top-style influencer.

The mother of two beautiful daughters told Berla Mundi on the Day Show that she works with her husband, and they have many businesses that generate lots of profit, which funds her lavish lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

Nana Akua Addo looks breathtaking in a beaded gown

Nana Akua Addo looked terrific in a strapless beaded gown by male fashion designer Kenneth Tetteh for her stunning photoshoot.

The beauty goddess wore expensive pearly earrings while flaunting her expensive wedding ring.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians commented on Nana Akua Addo's interview with Berla Mundi

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

leo__francis7 stated:

A typical example is what cheddar was going through. Such a beautiful answer

Ritaakwaah stated:

Exactly people can't spoil what they don't know

Metakay stated:

❤️. We love to see a Metakay woman. ❤️

atiogbegloria stated:

She's just a lady and I love her so much ❤️

iam__king__seyram stated:

Simple and periodddddd

Seysfabrics stated:

Eloquently answered

official_bempah stated:

Simple as ABC

international_shartty stated:

Wise woman !!!!

n_a_d_y___ stated:

Smart woman!!!!

chatte1anderson stated:

I love this.

_williaams stated:

Simple f3333f333

becckey_ stated:

Wisdom is talking

ahmi_dhat stated:

Faith Morey, the Ghanaian version so calm when talking

omi.nikki stated:

@nanaakuaaddo well said

AMVCA 2024: Nana Akua Addo Stuns In 3D Printed Leafy Dress And GH¢21,000 Endless Echo Hat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo's 3D dress for the 2024 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The mother of two looked stunning with her chic 3D costume and lovely accessories to complete her glitzy appearance.

Prominent fashion figures have discussed Nana Akua Addo's futuristic ensemble, including Berla Mundi and others.

Source: YEN.com.gh