Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022 Tung Teiya Drahamani was among the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1, 2024.

The multiple award-winning beauty queen wore a custom-made one-hand gown by Sika Vogue GH to the red carpet event.

2022 GMB winner Teiya slays in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @thequeenteiya

Source: Instagram

Queen Teiya looked breathtaking in a beaded gown with unique white spiral design from her bust to her knee level.

The fashion model opted for a frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her skintone as she posed for the cameras.

She accessorised her look with round stud earrings and beautiful bracelets to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner slays like a Northern bride

The brand influencer Queen Teiya looked regal as she modelled in a structured gown and matching headgear by the Gele Center.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Queen Teiya's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Niiayimingle stated:

Darling you are so lovely

Adombintigh stated:

Yes sis, this is a masterpiece ❤️❤️❤️❤️

nhyira239 stated:

Outfit was matching skin tone Brown Skin girl

nhyira239 stated:

Best outfit of the just-ended TGMA ❤️@thequeenteiya

mauriciofreak2 stated:

Beautiful @thequeenteiya

Yaalizzywale stated:

Spectacular ❤️

the_gele_center stated:

The Queen Got Vibes❤️

joyfulkings stated:

Beautiful Dancing Queen by the way what song & artiste is that?

nana_ser_waa stated:

Tell them and show them. Wait did you keep the GMB crown for 2 years cos you are still the reigning

Source: YEN.com.gh