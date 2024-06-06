Sista Afia Poses Flirtatiously In Denim Outfits While Flaunting Her Heavy Backside In Viral Photos
- Ghanaian musician Sista Afia looked simple and chic in denim outfits for her trending photoshoot
- Sista Afia flaunted her cleavage as she posed seductively for the cameras during the shoot
- Ghanaian musicians King Paluta and Amerado and others have commented on Sista Afia's photos
Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia, is giving her fans back-to-back style tips after her stunning gown at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
The fashion influencer with a voluptuous shape wants to break the internet with a denim-on-denim look as she promotes her new song with King Paluta.
Sista Afia looked classy in a denim jacket, black strapless bustier and cargo pants for her photoshoot.
The talented female musician wore a short-coloured hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she posed for the camera.
The makeup artist did an incredible job with the perfect makeup and brows to enhance her beauty.
Check out the photos below:
Sista Afia posts a snippet of her new song with King Paluta
Sista Afia's new song, More Money, features award-winning musician King Paluta and has become an instant hit online.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaian musician King Paluta has commented on Sista Afia's hot photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
kingpalutamusic stated:
Too much !!!
richie_ricch_6 stated:
But like joke like joke, sister Afia to they carry overload for her back ooo ❤️❤️
ama_sedinam_ stated:
Body on fire
osei__felicia stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️ Gorgeous
she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:
Sista Afia
nanayaalovester stated:
Kaish back side ❤️
Fella Makafui looks elegant in a colourful dress and curly hairstyle after her divorce: "I adore strong women"
lucky_burner stated:
Body pro mix S
berry_black_gh stated:
Is natural not like those
akwasiwan3074 stated:
Queen Solomon
berry_black_gh stated:
Is it out sis cus I wan do my video for this
Officialblesser stated:
The machine ❤️❤️
gladyzarkhurst_gh stated:
Eei this year we no go gree for anybody Oo
Sista Afia Competes With The Bride As She Rocks A Glittering Corseted Lace Gown
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Sista Afia made a statement with her daring ensemble at Bisa Kdei's wedding.
The stunning celebrity woman flaunted her voluptuous form while wearing a beautiful white ensemble and matching headpiece.
Sista Afia has come under fire from social media users for stealing the show during the bride's wedding.
