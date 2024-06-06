Ghanaian musician Sista Afia looked simple and chic in denim outfits for her trending photoshoot

Sista Afia flaunted her cleavage as she posed seductively for the cameras during the shoot

Ghanaian musicians King Paluta and Amerado and others have commented on Sista Afia's photos

Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia, is giving her fans back-to-back style tips after her stunning gown at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The fashion influencer with a voluptuous shape wants to break the internet with a denim-on-denim look as she promotes her new song with King Paluta.

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia slays in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @sista.afia.

Sista Afia looked classy in a denim jacket, black strapless bustier and cargo pants for her photoshoot.

The talented female musician wore a short-coloured hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

The makeup artist did an incredible job with the perfect makeup and brows to enhance her beauty.

Check out the photos below:

Sista Afia posts a snippet of her new song with King Paluta

Sista Afia's new song, More Money, features award-winning musician King Paluta and has become an instant hit online.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has commented on Sista Afia's hot photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kingpalutamusic stated:

Too much !!!

richie_ricch_6 stated:

But like joke like joke, sister Afia to they carry overload for her back ooo ❤️❤️

ama_sedinam_ stated:

Body on fire

osei__felicia stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ Gorgeous

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

Sista Afia

nanayaalovester stated:

Kaish back side ❤️

lucky_burner stated:

Body pro mix S

berry_black_gh stated:

Is natural not like those

akwasiwan3074 stated:

Queen Solomon

berry_black_gh stated:

Is it out sis cus I wan do my video for this

Officialblesser stated:

The machine ❤️❤️

gladyzarkhurst_gh stated:

Eei this year we no go gree for anybody Oo

Sista Afia Competes With The Bride As She Rocks A Glittering Corseted Lace Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Sista Afia made a statement with her daring ensemble at Bisa Kdei's wedding.

The stunning celebrity woman flaunted her voluptuous form while wearing a beautiful white ensemble and matching headpiece.

Sista Afia has come under fire from social media users for stealing the show during the bride's wedding.

