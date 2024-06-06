Global site navigation

Sista Afia Poses Flirtatiously In Denim Outfits While Flaunting Her Heavy Backside In Viral Photos
Style

Sista Afia Poses Flirtatiously In Denim Outfits While Flaunting Her Heavy Backside In Viral Photos

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Ghanaian musician Sista Afia looked simple and chic in denim outfits for her trending photoshoot
  • Sista Afia flaunted her cleavage as she posed seductively for the cameras during the shoot
  • Ghanaian musicians King Paluta and Amerado and others have commented on Sista Afia's photos

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia, is giving her fans back-to-back style tips after her stunning gown at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The fashion influencer with a voluptuous shape wants to break the internet with a denim-on-denim look as she promotes her new song with King Paluta.

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia
Ghanaian musician Sista Afia slays in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @sista.afia.
Source: Instagram

Sista Afia looked classy in a denim jacket, black strapless bustier and cargo pants for her photoshoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

TGMA 24: 2022 GMB stuns in a gorgeous spiral cord gown designed with expensive Swarovski crystals

The talented female musician wore a short-coloured hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

The makeup artist did an incredible job with the perfect makeup and brows to enhance her beauty.

Check out the photos below:

Sista Afia posts a snippet of her new song with King Paluta

Sista Afia's new song, More Money, features award-winning musician King Paluta and has become an instant hit online.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has commented on Sista Afia's hot photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kingpalutamusic stated:

Too much !!!

richie_ricch_6 stated:

But like joke like joke, sister Afia to they carry overload for her back ooo ❤️❤️

ama_sedinam_ stated:

Body on fire

osei__felicia stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ Gorgeous

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

Sista Afia

nanayaalovester stated:

Kaish back side ❤️

Read also

Fella Makafui looks elegant in a colourful dress and curly hairstyle after her divorce: "I adore strong women"

lucky_burner stated:

Body pro mix S

berry_black_gh stated:

Is natural not like those

akwasiwan3074 stated:

Queen Solomon

berry_black_gh stated:

Is it out sis cus I wan do my video for this

Officialblesser stated:

The machine ❤️❤️

gladyzarkhurst_gh stated:

Eei this year we no go gree for anybody Oo

Sista Afia Competes With The Bride As She Rocks A Glittering Corseted Lace Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Sista Afia made a statement with her daring ensemble at Bisa Kdei's wedding.

The stunning celebrity woman flaunted her voluptuous form while wearing a beautiful white ensemble and matching headpiece.

Sista Afia has come under fire from social media users for stealing the show during the bride's wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel