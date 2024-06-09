Fella Makafui: Medikal's Ex-Wife Seriously Twerks For A Strange Man In A Lift: "Revenge Is Sweet"
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has impressed her followers with her unique dance moves in a viral video
- The serial beauty entrepreneur looked fabulous in a skintight sleeveless dress and short blond hairstyle
- Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's viral dance video trending on X
A video of Ghanaian musician Fella Makafui twerking in an elevator has gone viral on social media.
The ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, looked stunning in a green sleeveless bodycon dress as she shook her backside in front of a strange man.
Fella Makafui turned heads in a short-coloured hairstyle while accessorising her look with gold stud earrings and a wristwatch.
While shooting the viral video, the unknown man wore a stylish short-sleeved shirt and white trousers.
Stonebwoy's wife slays in a decent outfit to his private dinner party after trending with her TGMA outfit
Watch the video below:
Fella Makafui looks regal in a stylish kente dress
Fella Makafui did not disappoint with her look at the first premiere of Resonance movie premiere in Accra.
She wore simple gold earrings and flawless makeup to enhance her beauty.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's twerking video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
@pilatizy
A woman’s revenge for a heartbreak is to h*e around. A man’s revenge is to make more money and become successful
@thegud_neighbor
Moral of the lesson; keep your relationship low key .Ei cast a no one go know
@TheNiggasPastor
This isn’t anything, man saw a video of his recent ex wife in threesome with different man and a certain lady.
Fella Makafui is enjoying her single life as she flaunts her bosoms in a kente gown for Resonance premiere
@Blanco_gh
A woman's revenge after break-up is to move but a man reflects
@wah_juda
Moral of the story, the girls all bi lowkey ashawo, don’t marry!
@benzybuabeng
Fella go bi sweet chale. See how she dey whine ein waist.. Ma kinda girl... MDK is heartbroken..i got him now.
Fella Makafui Rocks A Glittering Braless Kente Gown For Resonance Premiere In Kumasi
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who boldly flaunts her cleavage online in outrageous custom-made ensembles.
At her film debut in Kumasi, the mother of one attracted attention with her stunning attire. Fella Makafui's sophisticated ensemble and pricey frontal hairstyle have drawn criticism on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh