Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has impressed her followers with her unique dance moves in a viral video

The serial beauty entrepreneur looked fabulous in a skintight sleeveless dress and short blond hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's viral dance video trending on X

A video of Ghanaian musician Fella Makafui twerking in an elevator has gone viral on social media.

The ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, looked stunning in a green sleeveless bodycon dress as she shook her backside in front of a strange man.

Fella Makafui slays in a beautiful outfit. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Fella Makafui turned heads in a short-coloured hairstyle while accessorising her look with gold stud earrings and a wristwatch.

While shooting the viral video, the unknown man wore a stylish short-sleeved shirt and white trousers.

Fella Makafui looks regal in a stylish kente dress

Fella Makafui did not disappoint with her look at the first premiere of Resonance movie premiere in Accra.

She wore simple gold earrings and flawless makeup to enhance her beauty.

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's twerking video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@pilatizy

A woman’s revenge for a heartbreak is to h*e around. A man’s revenge is to make more money and become successful

@thegud_neighbor

Moral of the lesson; keep your relationship low key .Ei cast a no one go know

@TheNiggasPastor

This isn’t anything, man saw a video of his recent ex wife in threesome with different man and a certain lady.

@Blanco_gh

A woman's revenge after break-up is to move but a man reflects

@wah_juda

Moral of the story, the girls all bi lowkey ashawo, don’t marry!

@benzybuabeng

Fella go bi sweet chale. See how she dey whine ein waist.. Ma kinda girl... MDK is heartbroken..i got him now.

