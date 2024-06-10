Ghanaian administrative officer Patricia Agyapong has won over Ghanaians after auditioning for Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant in Kumasi

The gorgeous woman looked classy in a white top and long African print skirt styled with shiny high heels

Some social media users have commented on Madame Patricia Agyapong's audition video trending on Instagram

Patricia Agyapong, an administrative officer working with the Ghana Education Service, has gone viral after auditioning for 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful.

The 41-year-old Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate disclosed that she had been interested in competing when the Upper East Regional representative Lawrencia Agpoka Anafo won the prestigious competition in 2013.

Madame Patricia during her GMB auditions in Kumasi. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Madame Patricia Agyapong disclosed that she was taking care of her sister's children until her brother died.

The melanin beauty also impressed fashionistas with her stunning white sleeveless top and long African print skirt as she hopes to represent the Ashanti Region in this year's pageant.

Watch the video below:

Pretty ladies model in high heels during GMB auditions in Kumasi

A group of smart and intelligent ladies who bought forms to audition for the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions in Kumasi looked elegant in flawless makeup.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on 41-year-old Patricia Agyapong's GMB audition videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

joshua_tanihutettey stated:

Age is just a number. She’s beautiful only if you all agree with me

official_elisheba stated:

She doesn’t look 41 at all. All the best to her

Adjokpago stated:

She speaks so well

lady_platinum8 stated:

41 and she still rocks

oobedhopes_ stated:

Awwn take her and remove her first-week waiii na she have suffered ❤️

Officialkodwo stated:

Eei Patricia . I thought it was 18-30

alli.aahkhofii stated:

After GMB then her pension letter comes lol

godfred5174 stated:

You mean Ghana most beautiful or Ghana's Most oldest

parky_crea stated:

What are you doing there auntie? This is a show for Gen Zs

nuellaeventsandmore stated:

I thought the ad said mini skirt with a tang top but I see a slit here anaaa my eyes are not seeing well here.

ki_killa_07 stated:

@tv3_ghana Go straight to the point... Why did you post this...?

Gbaahowusuaa stated:

Diana Asamoah eiiiiii

Source: YEN.com.gh