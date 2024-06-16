Asantewaa: Ghanaian TikToker Goes Viral As She Rocks A "Normal" Dress Without Makeup To An Event
Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, was among the influencers at Techno Mobile's Flagship Store Grand opening at Junction Mall.
The young celebrity mom looked decent in a long-sleeve maxi dress at the star-studded event on June 15, 2024.
Asantewaa wore a shoulder-level blunt-cut hairstyle while showing off her natural face without makeup.
She modelled gracefully in black pointed high heels as she exchanged pleasantries with other influencers.
Asantewaa slays in a lace outfit for her birthday shoot
Ghanaian influencer Asantewaa looked exquisite in green and gold lace styled with gold jewellery for her birthday photoshoot.
_zongo_34 stated:
Monyinaaa magyimi paa oo . She’s a wife and a mother for Christ sake ! Do yall want her to dress half naked ? Are u guys ok .You look great Asantewaa
Carlistag stated:
Awwwww, but her dressing was ok, she looks decent and responsible,
iam_ama_ghana stated:
Ghanafuo bi nom ne abayisem….what’s wrong with her dressing
kwasifosu stated:
So because she ddnt expose any sensitive part, she has no fashion sense… this generation ehh
kall_me_enyo
If she dresses hot problem , now this problem anka she for wear fugu anaa ah
iamafiakrong stated:
What is wrong about Asantewah’s dress , do you expect her to wear gown or apuskeleke
1_righteouss stated:
Some Ghanaians are just Daft..this dressing is decent and classy...do you expect her to show her stomach then you come online and say she has exposed herself or what...this outing is best for the program she went to... Stop the hatred and applaud when need be
ruru_plug stated:
i still don’t know what i use to admire about her between Asantewaa and Kwame Eugene who’s fashion ya’ll choosing
Ayaanomarburner stated:
Asantewaaaa not afua asantewaaaa
africagist101 stated:
Asantewaa and dressing is as bad as Nana Addo's government
king_gbito stated:
Asantewaa is not a Celebrity. Ghanaians learn more on who a Celebrity is.
biggy_boujiee stated:
Her outfit was on point
Asantewaa Suffers Dress Fails As Her Strapless Corset Dress Shifts To Flaunt Her Bosoms
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Asantewaa, a Ghanaian TikTok user who went viral after attending the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards in a purple lace outfit.
Nana Ama McBrown looks fabulous like a 16-year-old in a glittering black dress and Barbie-inspired hairstyle
The new mother wore a strapless dress with a cape to show off her cleavage, and she accessorized her appearance with a lot of makeup. Several people have commented on Asantewaa's attire and haircut selection on social media.
