Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace Maabena Ankomaa Okonkyemaa Tawiah never disappoints with her looks

The beauty entrepreneur looked ravishing in a glittering gown and flawless makeup to season two finale

Some social media users have commented on Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace's stunning outfit

Reality TV star Grace Maabena Ankomaa Okonkyemaa Tawiah, popularly called Grace, has a unique fashion sense as she stole the spotlight at the Perfect Match Xtra season two finale.

The fashion influencer and winner of Perfect Match Xtra season two wore a stylish black gown highlighting her curvy shape.

Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @biggracet.

Source: Instagram

TV3 presenter Grace accessorised her look with expensive pearly earrings as she wore a long frontal lace hairstyle.

The hardworking beauty entrepreneur wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes and bold lipstick to complete her look while posing in front of a posh car.

Check out the photos below:

Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace congratulates Tessy and Martin for emerging as winners of season two

Reality TV star Grace congratulated Tessy and Martin for their hard work after they were crowned winners of Perfect Match Xtra season two on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace's stylish outfit to the season two finale

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

suzzya761 stated:

Keep glowing, my Queen... child of grace ... my love for you is out of this world

nhyira_benewaa stated:

Serving us looks on a fine Sunday oo

rosemond3672 stated:

My forever queen

ekuah_napcy stated:

The queen and more

nhyira_benewaa stated:

Forever the standard!

joan_2823 stated:

You look pretty Queen love you

Shakalinaama stated:

My sunshine ☀

Efyalin stated:

Lukin pretty

franca_lords stated:

Forever a queen

spendilove_edick stated:

Once a Queen, forever a Queen!!!

Marymacdonaldasare stated:

Still the nation queen

