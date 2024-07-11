Afia Schwarzenegger's Daughter Rocks Stylish Puff Sleeved Dress And Makeup On Her 10th Birthday
- Afia Schwarzenegger's beautiful daughter has taken over the internet with her stunning birthday photos
- The outspoken celebrity kid wore beautiful dresses and heavy makeup for her viral photoshoot
- Award-winning Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo has commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter's pictures on Instagram
Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Agyeiwaa, popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger, has posted beautiful photos of her daughter to celebrate her tenth birthday.
The young fashion model Pena Geiling E Amankona wore two beautiful ensembles to celebrate her birthday.
Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter slays in elegant kente outfit
Afia Schwarzenegger's pretty daughter looked regal, like a princess, in a beautiful kente ensemble and native sandals.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Pena Geiling E Amankona accessorised her look with expensive gold jewellery to complete her look.
Gloria Sarfo wins over the internet with her natural curves as she slays in a black form-fitting dress
Watch the video below:
Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter rocks a beautiful dress
Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter looked breathtaking in a beaded puff sleeve dress and frontal lace ponytail hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaian model Victoria Micheals has commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Vicamichaels stated:
Happy birthday Princess Pena ❤️
Nanaakuaaddo stated:
Happy happy birthday Pena
nanakwameprempeh stated:
A treasure to cherish...a bag of gold ✨️....a Princess after her mums heart...live long in good health osikanii kaakyire...blessed birthday to you Princess @penalistic_pena
Miriamfrimpong stated:
Afia this angel here is your bragging right.Have a blast Penaaa❤️
lina_okailey stated:
Hbd hunny
Jxtcalmebreezyemma stated:
Happy blessed birthday Pena
lina_okailey stated:
God bless you
Selinaoseinyarko stated:
Wow. You are so sweet my granddaughter ❤️
Mildredefyadecland stated:
Awwww see beauty ,happy birthday osikani last baby , Amen to all ur wishes today
Azigiza Jnr's gorgeous daughter who resembles her mom slays in a stylish corseted dress for her birthday shoot
official_queendee stated:
Oooooooh woooooow happy birthday to our beautiful daughter
her_ladyship_adasi stated:
My baby gal
empress_poks stated:
Happy birthday Pena
nana_ba_the__traveler stated:
Happy birthday my lovely sister ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Afia Schwarzenegger Flaunts Her Beautiful Tattoos In A Sleeveless Lace Corseted Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afia Schwarzenegger, who looked stunning in a short lace dress as a wedding guest.
The media personality graciously posed for the cameras, showcasing her exquisite tattoos.
Afia Schwarzenegger is one of the few female celebrities who advertise for top cosmetic brands on her social media platforms.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh