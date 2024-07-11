Afia Schwarzenegger's beautiful daughter has taken over the internet with her stunning birthday photos

The outspoken celebrity kid wore beautiful dresses and heavy makeup for her viral photoshoot

Award-winning Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo has commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter's pictures on Instagram

Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Agyeiwaa, popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger, has posted beautiful photos of her daughter to celebrate her tenth birthday.

The young fashion model Pena Geiling E Amankona wore two beautiful ensembles to celebrate her birthday.

Afia Schwarzenegger and her daughter rock stylish outfits. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger.

Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter slays in elegant kente outfit

Afia Schwarzenegger's pretty daughter looked regal, like a princess, in a beautiful kente ensemble and native sandals.

Pena Geiling E Amankona accessorised her look with expensive gold jewellery to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter rocks a beautiful dress

Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter looked breathtaking in a beaded puff sleeve dress and frontal lace ponytail hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian model Victoria Micheals has commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Vicamichaels stated:

Happy birthday Princess Pena ❤️

Nanaakuaaddo stated:

Happy happy birthday Pena

nanakwameprempeh stated:

A treasure to cherish...a bag of gold ✨️....a Princess after her mums heart...live long in good health osikanii kaakyire...blessed birthday to you Princess @penalistic_pena

Miriamfrimpong stated:

Afia this angel here is your bragging right.Have a blast Penaaa❤️

lina_okailey stated:

Hbd hunny

Jxtcalmebreezyemma stated:

Happy blessed birthday Pena

lina_okailey stated:

God bless you

Selinaoseinyarko stated:

Wow. You are so sweet my granddaughter ❤️

Mildredefyadecland stated:

Awwww see beauty ,happy birthday osikani last baby , Amen to all ur wishes today

official_queendee stated:

Oooooooh woooooow happy birthday to our beautiful daughter

her_ladyship_adasi stated:

My baby gal

empress_poks stated:

Happy birthday Pena

nana_ba_the__traveler stated:

Happy birthday my lovely sister ❤️❤️❤️❤️

