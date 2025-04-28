Manso Nkwanta Queen Mother Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III has taken over the internet with her lace gown

The beautiful royal and fashionista looked exquisite in perfect makeup that complemented her look

Some social media users have commented on Manso Nkwanta's Queen Mother's spectacular outfit on Instagram

Manso Nkwanta's revered Queen Mother, Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, showcased her regal elegance in a beautifully crafted beaded lace gown during a recent video shoot.

Known for her poised demeanour and impactful presence, the esteemed queen mother truly exemplified her title with an outfit that highlighted her sophistication.

Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, Manso Nkwanta Queen Mother, looks classy in flawless makeup and a lace dress. Photo credit: @barima_makeup_artistry.

The gown was intricately designed with long sleeves and a silhouette that gracefully accentuated her figure while allowing her radiant skin to shine through.

It featured a harmonious blend of various lace fabrics, unified to create a unique aesthetic fit for her royal status.

Kumasi-based makeup artist, Barima Artisty, was the makeup artist of the day. He applied flawless makeup application that perfectly complemented her ensemble, along with an expertly styled colored frontal lace hairstyle that added an extra touch of glamour.

Manso Nkwanta Queen Mother rocks heavy makeup

Some social media users have commented on Manso Nkwanta Queen Mother's makeup video, which is trending on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

leejaylooks stated:

"My favourite Queen ❤️❤️❤."

kingbudu16 stated:

"Nana Hemaa for a reason...Ain't she a gorgeous Queen 👸."

judge_mensah stated:

"WOW!!! You Look Fantastic, Queen."

ashidan_joseph stated:

"Why must a queen mother look so much like Cinderella? @mansonkwantahemaa is so gorgeous. More grace Nana Ohemaa."

agyeiwaa1212 stated:

"Baby, you are glowing. J’aime trop. @mansonkwantahemaa 😍😍😍😍."

stephy_kismet stated:

"Nana Hemaa looking like Barbie 💞💞 so pretty😍."

gyaulinda stated:

"It's giving queen mother 😍. Beautiful."

j.m.a_event stated:

"So beautiful 🥰🥰🥰."

superflawlessbypearl stated:

"She’s Gorgeous ❤."

Sanny's aesthetics.medspa stated:

"Too Beautiful 😍😍😍."

Manso Nkwanta Queen Mother rocks a black gown

Manso Nkwanta Queen Mother captivated beauty lovers in a breathtaking black corseted off-shoulder lace gown that accentuated her curves beautifully.

She embraced a Barbie-inspired frontal lace hairstyle, which framed her face elegantly and drew attention to her exquisite diamond earrings.

To complete her ensemble, she accessorised with a chic rectangular silver bag that echoed the shimmering designs within her outfit.

