Odehyieba Priscilla was spotted at Nzulezu, the Ghanaian village built on stilts on Lake Tadane in the Western Region

The singer in a video making rounds online was seen fetching water from the lake and drinking it

The video of the singer sharing her review after drinking the water has garnered significant traction online

Ghanaian singer Odeyieba Priscilla, in a video making rounds online, was spotted on a trip to Nzulezu.

Odehyieba Priscilla drinks water from Lake Tadane at Nzulezu.

The 18-year-old singer embarked on the fun trip to Nzulezu with her friends and colleagues.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Odehyieba Priscilla was seen in the canoe wearing her life jacket.

The gospel sensation was seen daringly dipping her hands in the lake while enjoying her canoe ride.

Odehyieba Priscilla fetched some of the water with her hands and drank. She shared her review after drinking the water, telling her friends how the water tasted.

According to the singer, the water had a slightly bitter taste due to the many plants in Lake Tadane, on which Nzulezu is built.

Nzulezu is an Nzema word meaning "surface of water." The inhabitants of the village are said to have migrated from Walata, a city in the ancient Ghana Empire, the earliest of the Western Sudanese States.

Who is Odehyieba Priscilla?

Odehyieba Priscilla is a teen star with a huge following online. The internet sensation, whose career started when she left Wassa Akropong for Apatrapa, Kumasi, at age 11.

The singer has earned co-signs from top stars, including Joyce Blessing and Piesie Esther.

She was recently admitted to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after passing her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at St Louis Senior High School.

She was among nearly half a million candidates who sat for the high school final exams in 2024.

Odehyieba Priscilla now studies Business Administration at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

18-year-old gospel sensation Odehyieba Priscilla poses for a photo.

Fans react to Odehyieba Priscilla's Nzulezu moments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Odehyieba Priscilla's moments at Nzulezu.

MR_DERRY said:

"Akwadaa Wei bɛtɔ nsuo no mu na asa."

Adwoabruce76 remarked:

"Aboa bi 3so ne sa 3ma mee hmm 😂😂🥰."

𝑆𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑝𝑖𝑜♏️ 𝑄𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑛👑

"Priscilla b3y3 aaa, na wafri at)m nsuo no mu na asa😂😂😂."

Odehyieba Priscilla sings Fameye's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odehyieba Priscilla had mesmerised fans with her rendition of Fameye's classic single, Thank You.

Odehyieba Priscilla was in her deepest emotions as she performed Fameye's track in her signature way.

While gospel singers continue to face strict scrutiny when it comes to their association with secular colleagues, Fameye's awe-inspiring lyrics gave Odehyieba Priscilla a pass.

