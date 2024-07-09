Azigiza Jnr's daughter has released gorgeous photos to celebrate her 17th birthday in style

The style influencer wore a simple corseted dress and flawless makeup to complete her look

The chief executive officer of Makeup Ghana has commented on Janelle Addo's birthday photos

The beautiful daughter of former Hiplife musician Azigiza Jnr is celebrating her birthday today, July 9, 2024, with stunning photos.

The gorgeous model, who resembles her mother, Janelle Addo, was photographed in a corseted dress designed with rhinestones for her birthday photoshoot.

Azigiza Jnr's daughter and his beautiful wife rock corseted dresses. Photo credit: @theelikplimphotography.

Source: Instagram

Janelle Addo looked gorgeous in a Barbie-inspired ponytail hairstyle, perfect makeup, well-defined brows, and glossy lips.

The bright and intelligent daughter of the founder of Citizen Fellowship Church accessorised her look with classy earrings and an expensive gold wristwatch.

Check out the photos below:

Azigiza Jnr's beautiful daughter slays in a beautiful outfit and makeup. Photo credit: @miz._nelle.

Source: Instagram

Azigiza Jnr and his family rock classy outfits

Minister of God Azigiza Jnr and his beautiful family rocked white shirts and denim for his eighteenth wedding anniversary.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Azigiza Jnr's daughter's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Milesethereal stated:

Happy Birthday ❤️

_.e.l.b.y_ stated:

beautiful

arrested_nii_wale stated:

Happy birthday sweetheart

korkor_achina stated:

Happy birthday beautiful Sweety ❤️❤️❤️

naa_wealth stated:

Happy Birthday Sweet Janelle, Stay blessed and enjoy your special day my darling....Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

ch4unxe.ee stated:

Happy Birthday Sweetyyyyy!

Romainedodoo stated:

Beautiful

Maamley stated:

Happy birthday Beautiful Sweety

_amasem_ stated:

Still owe you the fufu date

disposables_hub_gh stated:

Blessed birthday beautiful sweetie

kpakpo_sticqx stated:

Happy birthday sis ❤️

Kingbensonoa stated:

Happy birthday

Theladymcdaniells stated:

Happy birthday beautiful Sweety

lil_mandy14316 stated:

Bbe heheh❤️❤️❤️

Dellarussel stated:

You are as gorgeous as your mum. Happy birthday to you

Msbavu stated:

Blessed birthday BEAUTIFUL

dmw_bats._ stated:

Happy birthday cuz

Mirabelle_._ stated:

Happy birthday

_amasem_ stated:

happy birthday my princess!❤️

itz_justzara stated:

Happy birthday love

abena_tiwaa_boateng stated:

Happy birthday sweety , God bless your new age ❤

f.wiafe stated:

Happy birthday, baby girl. I pray for protection, God’s grace, and favor upon you. I pray for good health and prosperity. God richly bless you .

