Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi never disappoints with her looks when she slays in African print outfits

The morning show host has an enviable collection of designer shoes that always match her glamorous outfits

A bevy of famous female celebrities have commented on Berla Mundi's elegant outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly called Berla Mundi, is trending on Instagram after posting her new photos.

For her viral photoshoot, Berla Mundi dressed decently in a colourful, long-sleeve African print peplum top and a classy skirt.

TV3 Presenter Berla Mundi dazzles in stylish outfits and hairstyles. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Source: Instagram

The morning show host looked breathtaking in a side-parted black, lustrous curly hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes.

She accessorised her look with beautiful earrings and gold bracelets as she flaunted her expensive wedding ring.

Berla Mundi modelled in glittering pink strappy high heels that matched perfectly with her outfit.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Berla Mundi's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mahaliabamford stated:

"Phenomenal Woman 😍😍😍"

Gifty_bessey stated:

"Beautiful Berla ❤️"

Wendy_nanaadomaa stated:

"My Queeennnn❤️🤍"

Lebronjeffery stated:

"Bella honestly I feel african print should be your everything cos mehn!!! you fly"

Chichiyakubu stated:

"I’m stealing this style inspo 😍😍😍"

dela_seade stated:

"Ei Ei Are you still Teshie beyonce ??? 😍"

love_star6 stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍😍"

Lebronjeffery stated:

hajia_jibril stated:

"I just love your outfit role model❤️🥹"

angelawilliams7584 stated:

"Beautiful ❤️"

Adjoahpinkvod stated:

"Pretty Good ❤️🔥"

akosuagyamfuaaagyeman stated:

"Aunte Kama ❤️"

julieboat_93 stated:

"Looking beautiful as always 🙌🙌🙌🙌"

moni4reall stated:

"Always looking like a Queen❤️"

Berla Mundi rocks a short hairstyle

For her photoshoot, Berla Mundi looked effortlessly chic in a sleeveless beaded dress and short hairstyle.

Mrs Tabi wore flawless makeup, long eyelashes, and short pearly earrings to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Berla Mundi slays in suit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who celebrated her 36th birthday in style by releasing these gorgeous images.

The style icon donned luxury shoes and a custom-made, sophisticated African print outfit. Many Ghanaian fashionistas and influencers sent comments on Berla Mundi's birthday pictures.

Source: YEN.com.gh