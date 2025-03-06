Stonebwoy's bodyguard was one of the musician's several close associates who eulogised him on his birthday

The no-nonsense bodyguard took to social media to reign blessings on the superstar whom he calls his king

An Ewe appellation he used for Stonebwoy in his birthday message has got many fans talking on social media

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy celebrated his 37th birthday.

Stonebwoy's bodyguard confuses fans with his birthday message. Photo source: Stonebwoy, GyeNyameBhim

Source: Facebook

Usually, he'll be around his family and close pals for an exclusive celebration. However, the musician is currently in London preparing for his show at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire as part of his ongoing Up And Runnin6 tour.

On Stonebwoy's birthday, social media was flooded with well-wishes from colleagues. His close associates joined the party online, expressing their affection for Stonebwoy.

Kelly, popularly known as Gye Nyame, one of Stonebwoy's fearsome bodyguards didn't miss the party. He poured his heart out to the Jejereje hitmaker whom he affectionately hailed his king.

Gye Nyame wished Stonebwoy a happy birthday and prayed for success ahead of his London gig scheduled for March 8.

His prayer comes on the back of rumours that the musician's concert is being sabotaged by some show promoters in the UK.

In Kelly's message, he addressed Stonebwoy by the Ewe appellation 'Dulegba' hailing him for being sovereign among his peers. The word reportedly translates into the "gods that protect the land."

Stonebwoy already responds to several nicknames including 1GAD, Torcher and Overlord.

His new name revealed by GyeNyame intrigued fans just as much as the bodyguard's wish which he delivered with his signature stern look.

Gye Nyame's birthday message stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Stonebwoy's message.

Sbb Makaveli said:

"When Dulegba is not around you see Ghana no Dey sweet? 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

GYEDI 🕊️wrote:

"Shatta wale just viewed this 10times Alidu zongo."

Ishmeal setordzi remarked:

"Legba no dey Ghana.but if one has seen legba before they will understand that stonebwoy is real man."

Majestydd shared:

"🌹Happy birthday to the King of the Kings Bless His Imperial Majesty💓💓."

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa pose for a photo. @DrLouisa_s

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's wife eulogises him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Louisa had showcased her love to her husband Stonebwoy on his 37th birthday.

To mark the Burninton Music Group CEO's milestone, his wife Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla took to her official Instagram page to share a carousel post of their lovely moments over the years.

In her post, the Charisma Dental Clinic head expressed her deep love for Stonebwoy, acknowledging him as her soulmate and life partner.

