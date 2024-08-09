Serwaa Amihere and her younger sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, are slaying in beautiful outfits during their vacation in Marrakesh

The award-winning media personality wore a flirty bodycon dress that she styled with a designer bag

Former GHOne TV manager Nana Aba Anamoah and others have commented on Serwaa Amihere's outfit

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has joined her younger sister in Morocco to celebrate her birthday.

Serwaa Amihere's younger sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, turned a year older on August 2, 2024, and took over Instagram with her stylish corporate outfit.

GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere rocks a classy dress during her vacation in Morocco. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere wore a sleeveless round-neck dress that flaunted her curvy shape as she posed elegantly for the camera.

The GHOne TV presenter wore a centre-parted frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup with glossy lipstick.

The style influencer accessorised her look with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, a gold wristwatch, and other designer bracelets.

Serwaa Amihere completed her look with an orange designer bag and one of her favourite high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Serwaa Amihere's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

oluwafemidurojaiye2019 stated:

"Adorable and cute"

_padilla_979 stated:

"beauty wai📌❤"

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

"Lovely pictures❤️😍"

veenaofficial stated:

"Gorgeous 😍😍😍"

Larteysunshine stated:

"Mummy❤️❤️"

goodgirlkimmy08 stated:

"Pretty Serwaa❤️"

armandodastar stated:

"Hot Thang Barely 21 💕"

voga_tresses stated:

"The most beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

My beautiful mama❤️❤️😍😍

dechaampioon stated:

"@serwaaamihere forget u very pretty 😍"

Thenanaaba stated:

"That looks like my hair"

nanayaalovester stated:

"U too foine❤️"

Moustapha.faye332 stated:

"Mais comment faire pour entretenir la relation qui peut mieux aboutir ,ne suis Dakaroi"

Pacmakaveli3 stated:

"Oh great. The most gorgeous woman ever."

Ama_erica_ stated:

"Beautiful Serwaa😍"

Mykcutetrends stated:

"Okay 😍😍😍😍"

Serwaa Amihere dazzles in a black dress

Serwaa Amihere looked fabulous in a cleavage-baring sleeveless black pleated dress and a gorgeous Chanel pearly necklace.

She accessorised her look with an expensive jewellery set and wristwatch to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks a red dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Serwaa Amihere appeared exceptionally well in her form-fitting work attire after her private videos went viral.

The style influencer wore a charming hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her glamorous look.

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's attitude toward work.

Source: YEN.com.gh