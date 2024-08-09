Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has conquered the streets of Morocco with her flawless beauty

The fashion lover flaunted her new curvy, slim shape while rocking a beautiful outfit and high heels

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro and other influencers have commented on Sandra Ankobiah's outfit

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah is constantly setting new records with her lavish vacations across the globe.

The style influencer enjoys her lavish vacation in Marrakech, Morocco, while flaunting her luxurious designer bags online.

The executive director at The Women's Institute was photographed in a satin outfit clinched to her body while she strutted in matching high heels.

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah flaunts her cleavage in a backless dress during her vacation in Morocco. Photo credit: @sandraankobiah.

Source: Instagram

Sandra Ankobiah wore a side-parted curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders. Her skin tone was smooth, and her eyebrows were perfect. She also wore pink lipstick.

She accessorised her cleavage-baring dress with a stylish designer purse and an expensive jewellery set.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Sandra Ankobiah's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nana_buncho stated:

"You should try visiting 4-season resort in Marrakech 😊"

Mamiohmyhair stated:

"But where’s half of your head? 😂😂"

Lydiaforson stated:

"Babe 😍"

Brahadams stated:

"Mom, babe 😍"

Yvonneokoro stated:

"Slim and sassy"

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

"Pretty ❤️😍😍"

aakosua_vee stated:

"Sandie wait"

wisd523 stated:

"Lovely dress"

adricolacicco stated:

"Stunning 💓"

asantewaawendy_ stated:

"Elegance ❤️😍❤️😍❤️"

Theonlyopace stated:

"I was excited to see you at Zara Brompton Road, London"

Pinkrida stated:

"Gorgeous ❤️"

rashidasaani22318 stated:

"Fresh gerrr❤️"

alisha_takia stated:

"You look so good 😍"

obaapa_yaa_ahenfua stated:

"So gorgeous 😍😍"

ziya_sterling stated:

"Gorgeous Queen ❤️❤️"

betty_alb stated:

"See better pics chai 😍"

albertabanks.54 stated:

"Very beautiful"

Giftyeggy stated:

"The colour red must be there for sure 😍"

Imjustsiana stated:

"Adopt me please 😍"

chary_brave stated:

"Ahomatia ❤️❤️❤️"

Blackbarbielish stated:

"So pretty sis😍😍"

Sandra Ankobiah rocks a black dress

Sandra Ankobiah looked elegant in a black long-sleeve dress with black sandals.

She looked charming in a short hairstyle and mild makeup while rocking black sunglasses.

Check out the photos below:

Sandra Ankobiah shows off her new bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sandra Ankobiah, a female celebrity who consistently looks amazing in designer clothing.

Nana Aba Anamoah's close buddy flaunted her new designer bag on Instagram, which matched her shoes.

A Ghanaian stylist, Kwame A Plus's wife, and others have commented on Sandra Ankobiah's elegant appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh