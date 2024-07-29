Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi looks fabulous in a white perfect-fit pantsuit and hairstyle

The former Miss Malaika beauty queen looked beautiful in expensive hairstyle and makeup to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's flawless outfit and black designer shoes

Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, is a unique style inspiration for fashionable corporate women.

The TV3 morning show host looked elegant in a white long-sleeve shirt, a white double-breasted blazer, and matching pants.

Berla Mundi looked charming in a 360-degree frontal lace hairstyle, heavy makeup, bold eyebrows, and glossy lipstick.

TV3 Presenter Berla Mundi looks gorgeous in stylish outfits.

The style influencer accessorised her look with a beautiful stud earring while flaunting her expensive wedding ring.

Berla Mundi is modelled in black stilettos, perfectly matching her breathtaking look.

Angela Kwarteng reacts to Berla Mundi's post

therealangela_k stated:

"🔥🔥🔥 my Goddaughter's out-dooring. Speaking to God😂. Madam, I've missed you. Pull up today otherwise I will start talking😂😂"

Theanitaerskine stated:

"You mean #SuitSlayer"

iamashong_jnr stated:

"Fork ni eku😂😂. You look cute❤️"

Graysaxofficial stated:

"The suit really suits you🤍🥰"

pearl_odoi stated:

"This to a business meeting 😍is definitely a must 🙌"

Ayisha_yakubuu stated:

"Ayisha slays each time! Also, this suit🤌🏽"

lyna__love stated:

"My favorite in my favorite colour 🤍😍😍😍😍"

Detailsbyneyomi stated:

"Berla Berla Berla....the KING OF KINGS HAS RULED IN YOUR FAVOUR....MAY YOUR LIGHT KEEP GLORIFYING GOD. YOU LOOK GORGEOUS ❤️"

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

"Fly girl😍😍❤️"

theriyah_abdul stated:

"🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 I love it"

tessa_blonde stated:

"@berlamundi a presidential conference, just to confuse them😂"

mansa_nana1 stated:

"@berlamundi please your outfit on tv this morning is beautiful 😍"

Berla Mundi rocks a gorgeous dress

The host of the Day Show, Berla Mundi,, looked fabulous in a long-sleeved beaded dress and curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Berla Mundi slays in a stylish outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who dazzled her followers with her glittery new picture shoot ensemble.

The happily married woman had an elegant haircut and heavy makeup that made her look stylish.

Social media fans praised Berla Mundi's impeccable beauty and sophisticated style.

