Ghanaian actress and TV personality Joselyn Dumas celebrated her 44th birthday on Saturday, August 31, 2024

The actress shared lovely photos of herself slaying in a silver dress with beautiful makeup and long hair

Many birthday messages poured in for Joselyn Dumas, while some netizens gushed over how beautiful she looked in the pictures

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Joselyn Dumas turned 44 on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Joselyn Dumas shares lovely photos to celebrate her 44th birthday. Photo source: @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

Joselyn Dumas celebrates birthday with photos

Joselyn Dumas took to her Instagram page to share beautiful birthday photos of herself as she marked her new milestone in style.

In the photos, the actress slayed in a two-sleeved long silver dress, which brought out her curvy figure and made her sparkle.

She also rocked heavy makeup, giving her a beautiful, well-rounded face and trademark long hair.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, Joselyn Dumas wrote a short and touching message to herself. She wished herself a happy birthday and talked about how youthful and timeless.

The actress also shared how she felt more beautiful with each passing day of her illustrious life and expressed gratitude for her new age.

In a separate social media post, she flaunted her figure and showcased her dance moves to Nigerian music star Davido's 2023 hit single Kante featuring Fave.

In the caption of the social media post, she wrote:

"I am Youthful and Timeless!! I am getting better and more and more beautiful each and every day. #grateful 🎂🎉🎈❤️."

Check out the social media posts below:

Fans celebrate Joselyn Dumas on her birthday

Many Ghanaian celebrities and social media users thronged the comment section with birthday wishes for Joselyn Dumas. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

julietibrahim commented:

"Happy birthday hun."

ameyaw112 commented:

"Happy birthday sweetie pie😍😍."

roiralph commented:

"As your days so shall your strength 😘👌."

popori_bobo commented:

"Happy birthday amazing woman ❤️❤️."

skingourmetgh commented:

"Love this! - HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!"

kenrickdonaldmirander commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹💥HBD BIG SIS."

dannywonders commented:

"Happy birthday 🔥❤️."

brimag_cosmetics commented:

"Bawdy is tea."

ladyjukonadu commented:

"Best of the day and year to you 💯💖."

real_vimlady commented:

"Elegance and demure. Stay blessed and healthy 🙌."

Joselyn Dumas congratulates Stonebwoy after his graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joselyn Dumas attended Stonebwoy's graduation lunch after he graduated from GIMPA.

The actress was spotted in a video exchanging pleasantries with Stonebwoy and congratulating him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh