Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has gone viral after rocking a designer suit for her latest photoshoot

Joselyn Dumas and the long-time male stylist Kevin Vincent have given fashionistas back-to-back style tips since January 2024

Some top style influencers have commented on Joselyn Dumas' breathtaking suit and shoes

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas's stylish suit, designed by Atto Andoh, has set a new fashion trend for top style influencers.

The celebrity fashion model has received positive feedback from media personalities and some stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

Joselyn Dumas slays in beautiful ensembles. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Source: Instagram

Joselyn Dumas wore a cleavage-baring oversized long-sleeve blazer and matching pants styled with pink pointed high heels with embellishments.

The style icon looked effortlessly chic in a side-parted long curly hairstyle and perfect makeup face beat.

Joselyn Dumas accessorised her look with an expensive pearly necklace and earrings while flaunting her good wristwatch.

Joselyn Dumas looks fabulous in a customised jacket

A-lister actress Joselyn Dumas attended a private runway show rocking a black sleeveless crop top and black Versace leggings.

She styled her look with a locally designed jacket adorned with a map of Ghana and Africa and other unique designs.

Ghanaian media personality Afia Poku, popularly called Vim Lady, has commented on Joselyn Dumas' outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

real_vimlady stated:

I love this look. Baddest corporate chick

Nikkisamonas stated:

Mamamiaaaa

ameyaw112 stated:

Hot gerr

iconicwomanhood_coach stated:

Love this @joselyn_dumas you are in harmony!

Kelvincentgh stated:

Gagging! Screaming! Throwing up! Etc….

Lydiaforson stated:

Oooooouuiiiiiiii

Iammzgee stated:

Super gorgeous

evans__samuel stated:

Promoting talent of the motherland. Gagginngggg, yassssssss @kelvincentgh

elizabeth_elohor stated:

Love the suit hun ❤️ I need it

Nancesf stated:

Boss babe for sure

beccanena_ stated:

This two piece eatsss

Baybiestace stated:

Lawd!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️

oluchi1 stated:

Too hot for the gram

chanelambrose stated:

You look gorgeous babe, congrats

