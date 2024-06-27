Joselyn Dumas: Actress Empowers Women To Take Up Leadership Roles As She Rocks A Stylish Suit
- Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has gone viral after rocking a designer suit for her latest photoshoot
- Joselyn Dumas and the long-time male stylist Kevin Vincent have given fashionistas back-to-back style tips since January 2024
- Some top style influencers have commented on Joselyn Dumas' breathtaking suit and shoes
Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas's stylish suit, designed by Atto Andoh, has set a new fashion trend for top style influencers.
The celebrity fashion model has received positive feedback from media personalities and some stakeholders in the entertainment industry.
Joselyn Dumas wore a cleavage-baring oversized long-sleeve blazer and matching pants styled with pink pointed high heels with embellishments.
The style icon looked effortlessly chic in a side-parted long curly hairstyle and perfect makeup face beat.
TV host Delay slays like a beauty queen in an extravaganza corseted kente gown for her 42nd birthday shoot
Joselyn Dumas accessorised her look with an expensive pearly necklace and earrings while flaunting her good wristwatch.
Check out the photos below:
Joselyn Dumas looks fabulous in a customised jacket
A-lister actress Joselyn Dumas attended a private runway show rocking a black sleeveless crop top and black Versace leggings.
She styled her look with a locally designed jacket adorned with a map of Ghana and Africa and other unique designs.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaian media personality Afia Poku, popularly called Vim Lady, has commented on Joselyn Dumas' outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
real_vimlady stated:
I love this look. Baddest corporate chick
Nikkisamonas stated:
Mamamiaaaa
ameyaw112 stated:
Hot gerr
iconicwomanhood_coach stated:
Love this @joselyn_dumas you are in harmony!
Kelvincentgh stated:
Gagging! Screaming! Throwing up! Etc….
Lydiaforson stated:
Oooooouuiiiiiiii
Iammzgee stated:
Super gorgeous
evans__samuel stated:
Promoting talent of the motherland. Gagginngggg, yassssssss @kelvincentgh
elizabeth_elohor stated:
Love the suit hun ❤️ I need it
Nancesf stated:
Boss babe for sure
beccanena_ stated:
This two piece eatsss
Baybiestace stated:
Lawd!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️
oluchi1 stated:
Too hot for the gram
chanelambrose stated:
You look gorgeous babe, congrats
Joselyn Dumas Dazzles In A Pink Maxi Dress And Flawless Makeup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who wore classy attire for her New Year photoshoot.
The style influencer looked stunning in a long pink dress from a top female designer in Ghana.
Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' gorgeous hair and flawless makeup.
