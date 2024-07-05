Tracy has advised Ghanaian youth against being pressured by social media standards, advising that not everything they see is as it seems

She mentioned that some folks portray a life of extravagance and luxury that tempt young people into wishing the same but warned that life is a gradual process

She went on to point out that there are individuals who lived a flashy and fancy lifestyle and had terrible endings to their life

Tracy Owusu Addo, the wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, has issued a message and warning to Ghanaian youth. She has advised them to avoid being swayed by the unrealistic standards often portrayed on social media. She emphasized that not everything seen online reflects reality and that the glamorous lives portrayed can be misleading.

Addressing the growing influence of social media, Tracy highlighted how some individuals flaunt an extravagant lifestyle that can entice young people into wishing for the same. However, she cautioned that life is gradual and should not be rushed. Tracy stressed that true success takes time and effort.

She also pointed out the potential pitfalls of chasing a flashy and fancy lifestyle. Tracy shared that many individuals who once lived seemingly perfect lives ended up with unfortunate outcomes. She explained that some people might appear to have it all, buying numerous cars, houses, and other luxuries, but ultimately face dire consequences.

She mentioned that recent news stories have shown how the past actions of certain individuals are catching up with them. In her message, Tracy encouraged young people to focus on their personal growth and progress rather than comparing themselves to the often exaggerated lives displayed online.

There are people who show off the best lifestyle, living the high life, buying a multitude of cars, houses, and others but in the end, what happens? As I said earlier, life is a process. She added

Sarkodie to perform at Olympics

In another story, Sarkodie is set to perform at this year's Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris, France.

The rapper's DJ, DJ Mensah, broke the news during a recent interview with Asaase Radio.

The performance will kickstart the rapper's European tour, which will see him perform in other major cities.

