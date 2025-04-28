Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Unveiling Dannielynn Birkhead's net worth and inheritance from Anna Nicole Smith
by  Peris Wamangu 4 min read

Dannielynn Birkhead's net worth is estimated at $3 million, attributed to her career and some inheritance. She rose to fame as the daughter of the late model and TV personality Anna Nicole Smith and photographer Larry Birkhead.

Dannielynn Birkhead and her father Larry Birkhead (L), Dannielynn Birkhead at the Barnstable Brown Gala(R)
Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attended the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs (L), and Dannielynn at the Barnstable Brown Gala. Photo: Michael Loccisano, Ron Davis (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Some of Dannielynn Birkhead's net worth is tied to her late mother's estate.
  • Dannielynn is the sole heir to Anna Nicole Smith's estate, which was valued at $1 million at the time of her mother's death in 2007.
  • At just six, Dannielynn briefly modelled for Guess Kids, gaining public attention.
  • She leads a quiet life in Kentucky, focusing on her studies.

Dannielynn Birkhead's profile summary

Full nameDannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead
GenderFemale
Date of birth7 September 2006
Age18 years old (as of April 2025)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthNassau, The Bahamas, United States
Current residenceLouisville, Kentucky, United States
NationalityBahamian-American
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'1"
Height in centimetres160
Weight in kilograms55
Weight in pounds121
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
FatherLarry Birkhead
MotherAnna Nicole Smith
Siblings One
Famous asBeing Anna Nicole Smith's daughter
Net worth$3 million

Uncover Dannielynn Birkhead's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and HotNewHipHop, Dannielynn's net worth is allegedly $3 million. She did not inherit much money from her mother. Her wealth is a combined figure with Larry's net worth, her dad.

How much money did Dannielynn Birkhead inherit?

Five facts about Dannielynn Birkhead
Five facts about Dannielynn Birkhead. Photo: @extratv on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter inherited $1 million from her mother's real estate assets, which has been managed and potentially grown over the years under the supervision of her father, Larry Birkhead.

She would have also received roughly $450 million had her mother won a legal battle with her ex-husband's son, E. Pierce Marshall, over the inheritance of Howard Marshall J's estate. Howard was Nicole's ex-husband.

Her mother claimed that Marshall had verbally promised her a significant portion of his fortune. However, after nearly 15 years of legal battles, the court ultimately ruled that the billionaire never intended to leave his wealth to Smith. Consequently, Dannielynn did not receive any part of Marshall's estate.

What does Anna Nicole Smith's daughter do?

Dannielynn Birkhead posing for a photo at Churchill Downs in Louisville
Dannielynn Birkhead attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Gustavo Caballero
Source: Getty Images

She is a high school student, and not yet pursuing a career. However, in 2012, she participated in a modelling campaign for Guess Kids, paying homage to her mother's legacy with the brand. However, this was a one-time endeavour, and she has since focused on her studies and personal growth.

While she has made occasional public appearances, such as attending the Kentucky Derby annually with her father, Dannielynn has not pursued a career in modelling or acting. The celebrity kid has largely led a private life away from the public eye, focusing on her education.

In 2023 during an interview with People, Dannielynn's dad said she was considering a career in forensics.

She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she's starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch Dateline.

In May 2024, Dannielynn told E! News that she was going to double major in forensic science and Japanese studies.

I'm going to double major in forensic science and Japanese studies. I really have loved forensics ever since I was a kid. I would watch Dateline all the time. So I just find it really interesting, and I also love Japan and the culture and the language. So I was like oh, I can do those two things I love.
Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead at the 148th Kentucky Derby
Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. Who is Dannielynn Birkhead? Dannielynn is the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead.
  2. Where does Dannielynn live? She resides in Louisville, Kentucky, with her father, Larry Birkhead.
  3. Did Anna Nicole Smith inherit money? No, the TV personality did not inherit any money from her late husband, J. Howard Marshall II.
  4. Did Anna Nicole Smith's daughter get any money? Yes, she inherited her mother's estate.
  5. What is Dannielynn Birkhead's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $3 million.
  6. How much money did Dannielynn Birkhead inherit? She inherited approximately $1 million after her mother died in 2007.
  7. How did Anna Nicole Smith die? The famous model passed away on 8 February 2007 due to an accidental OD.
  8. What is Dannielynn Birkhead's height? Her height is approximately 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres).

Dannielynn Birkhead's net worth reflects a combined figure that includes her father Larry Birkhead’s assets. She is not yet pursuing a career but has shown an interest in forensic science. Dannielynn lives with her father Larry Birkhead in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

Yen.com.gh shared an article on Kendrick Lamar's net worth. He is a well-known rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur from the United States. He is best known as one of his generation's most famous hip-hop musicians, distinguished by his complex songwriting and technical artistry.

Kendrick Lamar's net worth reflects his skills, influence, and prudent financial decisions. His socially minded songs and powerful impact on the music industry have garnered him critical acclaim and considerable wealth. Check out this article to learn more about the rapper's net worth and how he amassed it.

