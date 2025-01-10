President John Dramani Mahama's only daughter, Farida Mahama has flaunted her bare face without makeup on Instagram

Farida Mahama looked gorgeous in a designer ensemble, which she matched with a trendy side bag

Some social media users have commented on Farida Mahama's beautiful dance video on TikTok

President John Dramani Mahama's only daughter, Farida Mahama, continues to prove that she is among the daughters of presidents worldwide with a high fashion sense.

Farida Mahama has cultivated a trend of inspiring the youth with her decent and trendy ensembles and designer bags on TikTok.

Farida Mahama looks classy in different stylish outfits. Photo credit: @faridamahama.

In a viral social media post, the style influencer looked spectacular in a two-tone floral print top and white denim shorts.

Farida Mahama styled her look with a pink cross-bag as she danced impeccably in the trending video.

She looked radiant as she posed for the camera with her bare face without makeup and lipstick while slaying a centre-parted, lustrous, long hairstyle.

Farida Mahama slays in stylish white shorts

Some social media users have commented on Farida Mahama's classy and sporty look on TikTok.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Moneypassword stated:

"Almighty Twene Jonas Wife✌️."

MANAGER ALEX stated:

"President's daughter."

agtey benjyy stated:

"Did you people see Akufo Addo's daughter doing this kind of social media thing? Hmm, expect more from her."

Your Quinn 😍 stated:

"And have you ever seen AKUFFO Addo's daughter donating to the needy before? 😏😏."

stevoo stated:

"Twene Jonas' wife to be 😂😂😂🔥."

zoe stated:

"Her father is the president, not her; allow her to enjoy her life."

laarjeremiahjangb stated:

"Behave like a first daughter, our president."

Bae stated:

"So she should wear a suit or down and kabaa Abi ? 😒."

Bawule Johnny stated:

"The almighty Twene Jonas wife 💯."

henrybobie6 stated:

"Twene Jonas is looking for you Princess of Ghana 🇬🇭."

Watch the video below:

Farida Mahama rocks two-piece black outfit

Lordina Mahama's daughter Farida Mahama looked terrific in a black top designed with faux fur sleeves and matching black pants in a lovely video.

Farida Mahama looked flamboyant in a perfect-skin makeup and a side-parted ponytail hairstyle while modelling in designer high heels.

Watch the video below:

Farida Mahama looks classy in jeans

Farida Mahama looked fabulous in a stylish poly silk top and black denim jeans as she shot a video on the busy streets of Accra.

The fashionista stepped out without makeup and styled her look with designer sunglasses while flaunting her designer bag.

Watch the video below:

Farida Mahama looks lovely in stylish kente

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Farida Mahama who attended the 2025 presidential inauguration in a green kente gown with a tight corset design.

The young style influencer wore a long ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to the star-studded event on January 7, 2025.

Some social media users commented on Farida Mahama's trendy designer bag that matched perfectly with her high heels.

