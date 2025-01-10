Sharaf Mahama's Boo Jasmine Djang Looks Flawless In Stylish Corseted Kente Gown And Short Hairstyle
- Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend, Jasmine Djang, who is the beauty queen for Miss Malaika 2020, looks good in everything she wears
- Jasmine Djang was the centre of attention at her friend's luxurious wedding as she rocked a gorgeous kente gown
- Many social media users have commented on Jasmine Djang's beautiful outfit and makeup look at the event
Miss Malaika, 2020 and rumoured girlfriend of Sharaf Mahama Jasmine Djang, has taken over the internet with her gorgeous photos.
The beautiful and talented host of unwinding with Jasmine attended a wedding in a stylish kente gown.
Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend stole the spotlight at the event with her off-shoulder corseted kente gown that complimented her skin colour.
Jasmine Djang wore heavy, long eyelashes while slaying in her short, curly pixie cut hairstyle, which has become a new trend among the youth.
The style influencer and fashion model for GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere's clothing brand accessorised her look with a gold necklace and matching earrings.
Ghana's First Lady Lordina Mahama looks breathtaking in a gorgeous kente gown and trendy cornrow hairstyle
She wore pink designer open-toe high heels to complete her glamorous look as she posed for the cameras.
Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend rocks kente gown
Some Ghanaian beauty queens have commented on Jasmine Djang's gorgeous kente outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
beccanena_ stated:
"Stunning 😍😍😍."
king_____ly stated:
"YOU LOOK GOOD."
debbie_pop stated:
"Soo beautiful 😍".
makeupbyzulky stated:
"Gorg 😍😍."
maxarellaphotography stated:
"Stunning! 🔥 Love it ❤️".
eli.xana stated:
"Absolutely stunning."
aovs_kente stated:
"You look nothing but gorgeous 😍🔥."
builderwoman_interior stated:
"Baby gal 4life❤️ beautiful soul❤️❤️❤️."
hamdiyahamidd stated:
"Soo stunning 😍😍😍."
ofeibeaore stated:
"😍😍😍 so pretty."
ummy_yah stated:
"Yaassssss GORGina!!!."
dagaatigirl_official stated:
"My baby 😍😍😍."
awalsahadatu stated:
"Like, girl."
_gaabrieellee stated:
"Love, Love, Love 😍."
raqys_clothing stated:
"Our future first lady😍😂."
big.dreyyy stated:
"Your designer came through 😍😍. Looking 10/10 baby girl ❤️❤️."
zakiyaahmed__ stated:
"Elegant!!😍😍😍."
Watch the video below:
Jasmine Djang wins entrepreneur of the Award
Presidential inauguration: Jackie Appiah trends as the best-dressed celeb with her colourful kente gown
Ghanaian beauty queen and founder of a nanny care service, Jasmine Djang won a prestigous award the 2024 Women Choice Awards.
The fashionista looked magnificent in a sleeveless gold glittering dress to the highly-rated women's award ceremony.
Jasmine Djang wore heavy makeup and a frontal lace blonde hairstyle that she left loose to cascade on her shoulders to complete her look as she posed with her citation and plaque.
She accessorised her look with gold stud earrings to match the designs in her custom-made outfit by one of Ghana's leading female fashion designer Sima Brew.
Check out the photos below:
Jasmine Djang and Sharaf spotted at dinner
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Mahama's son and his rumoured girlfriend who were seen together at the 2025 inauguration dinner.
Beauty queen Jasmine Djang looked classy in a white cutout dress as she sat with the president's only daughter and in-laws.
Sharaf Mahama and his brothers wore dapper suits to the viral event of the year on January 8, 2025.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She started for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She has completed Google News Intiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh