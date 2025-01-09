American-Ghanaian rapper Victor Kwesi Mensa, better known by his stage name Vic Mensa has shared of video of himself pounding fufu

Vic, who was just in the country for Christmas festivities and to catch up with family and friends, demonstrated his strong links to his heritage

Many Ghanaians have applauded the talented musician as he pounds fufu in the hilarious video on Instagram

American-Ghanaian rapper Victor Kwesi Mensa, known professionally as Vic Mensa, has embraced the Ghanaian culture and traditions.

In a viral video, the Orange Soda hitmaker pounds fufu for his family, showing that he is truly from the motherland.

American Rapper Vic Mensa pounds fufu in a funny video. Photo credit: @vicmensa.

Source: Instagram

Vic Mensah looked sporty in a blue designer jersey, oversized denim shorts, and black boots. He craftily held the pounding pestle to flaunt his abilities.

In the beautiful video, an elderly woman is seen coaching a young woman who is using her hand to mix the boiled plantain and cassava to achieve a uniform consistency.

Fufu is a staple meal in Ghana, predominantly among the Akans. It is prepared by boiling and grinding yams or cassava, which are frequently combined with plantains.

Vic Mensa shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"FUFU POUNDING. Koforidua, Ghana 2025."

Vic Mensa proudly pounds fufu in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on Vic Mensah's video as he pounds fufu for his family

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Francfernandez stated:

"If you see Karen Bass out there tell her I wanna talk."

Mcbondgh stated:

"Yoo I didn't know you was in Koforidua for the weekend. I'd have pulled up to say HI Vic."

selorm_dekap3 stated:

"Lmao Auntie with the quick roast 😂".

sonofachee stated:

"Lol auntie 😂😂".

giftyb_ stated:

"That last slide 🥵".

babamu_60 stated:

"you have to see the northern part Ghana".

yung7blue stated:

"Masa hit the thing hard 😂😂😂".

nfofilms stated:

"So dope 📈📈".

djashmen stated:

"The Legendary Papa Yankson song at the background says everything ❤️❤️❤️".

socraticvibes stated:

"Nah that’s not how you pound fufu 😂 You gotta put your back into it, otherwise you are eating LATE 🤣".

Watch the video below:

Vic Mensa hangs out with Rocky Dawuni

American rapper Vic Mensa attended the second anniversary of the Blask Star Line Festival in Ghana.

In attendance were Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni and Samia Nkrumah and other great influencers.

Vic Mensa often supports Ghanaian music and culture on the international front, showcasing his ties to the country wherever possible.

Along with his involvement in other ventures, he has collaborated with Ghanaian artists including Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

Check out the photos below:

Stonebwoy Reconnects With Vic Mensa in Paris

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly called Stonebwoy, who attended the Paris Fashion Week.

In a viral video American rapper Vic Mensa and BET winner Stonebwoy exchanged pleasantaries at the star-studded fashion show on June 19.

The video of the celebrities in Paris has sparked a lot of fan frenzy on all social media platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh