London-based Ghanaian musician Joseph Matthew and his beautiful bride have set a new wedding trend in Ghana

The talented musician married an Ashanti bride in a beautiful multi-day wedding ceremony over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on the gorgeous bride's choice of outfits for her traditional wedding

UK-based Ghanaian musician Joseph Matthew married the love of his lavish ceremony over the wedding.

The award-winning singer, who was recently awarded at the Ghana Music Awards UK with the Highlife Artiste of the Year award, maintained his signature hairstyle for his most-talked-about wedding event of the month.

UK-Based Ghanaian Singer Joseph Matthew marries in a lavish ceremony. Photo credit: @osei_douglas_live.

Ahead of the event, Joseph Mattew gifted all his groomsmen expensive packages to acknowledge their support during the planning of his wedding over the past few months.

Joseph Matthew dons kente for his wedding

Ghanaian musician Joseph Mattew looked like a royal in an expensive kente ensemble and jewellery for his traditional wedding ceremony.

The celebrity groom got emotional as his beloved father assisted him to get ready for his big day and shared some nuggets of wisdom with him before his marital vows.

Joseph Matthew couldn't control his tears as he hugged his father in the viral video.

The video of Joseph Mattew in Kente is below:

Joseph Matthew's wife rocks flawless makeup

Joseph Matthew's beautiful bride, Kayca Abena, represented her tribe as she rocked a colourful kente ensemble and a gold necklace designed with Adinkra symbols to depict the rich culture and traditions of the Ashanti people.

She wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup with colourful eyeshadow colours and glossy lipstick for her bridal look.

The video of Joseph Matthew's bride is below:

Ghanaian bridesmaids rock short kente dresses

Ghanaian bride Abena's pretty bridesmaids have become the talk of the town with their stylish short kente dresses for the traditional wedding.

The beautiful Ghanaian women looked elegant in ponytail hairstyles and perfect makeup while showing off their dance moves.

The video of the bridesmaids in stylish kente gowns is below:

Joseph Matthew's wife rocks a white dress

Ghanaian bride Abena looked spectacular in a short white dress for her bridal makeup session before her photoshoot.

The style influencer wore a puff-sleeved dress that flaunted her fine legs as she arrived at her surprise party.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

cute_slim_tee stated:

"Gorgeous outfit👗she looks great. The seamstress and the designer did a great job. Her makeup is just right.👏🏽."

akuaowusuamansa stated:

"She looks beautiful but I don’t think she is okay."

yaaserwaa3624

"Everywhere’s greener Onyame nsa wom aduro bieaa Nya dem 🔥🔥🔥🙏❤️."

jennifex_official

"Very beautiful. Makeup is lit 🔥."

The video of Joseph Matthew's wife in a stylish white dress is below:

Araba Koomson weds in a lovely ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Araba Koomson, who walked down the aisle in a private ceremony.

The celebrity bride looked magnificent in a custom-made gown to celebrate her birthday and married the love of her life on the same day.

Ghanaian media personality Afia Poku and others have congratulated the gorgeous bride on her nuptials on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh