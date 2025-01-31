Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas looked gorgeous in beautiful braids for her recent photoshoot

The style influencer flaunted her famous curves in a stylish ensemble styled with a designer bag

Many Instagram users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' new look with cornrow braiding

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is ageing backwards as she continues to inspire many women with her stylish looks.

The beautiful mother-of-one has posted a video of herself on the set of a much-anticipated Ghanaian movie.

Joselyn Dumas looks classy in a stylish outfit and an elegant hairstyle. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Joselyn Dumas flaunted her voluptuous figure in a long-sleeved bodycon jumpsuit that suited her new role.

The style influencer styled her look with a detachable black skirt with floral embroidery and tassels.

Joselyn Dumas ditched her voluminous frontal hairstyle for an elegant cornrow braided ponytail hairstyle.

The celebrity model looked radiant in flawless makeup which made her look younger than her age.

She wore long eyelashes and perfectly defined eyebrows to enhance her natural beauty.

Joselyn Dumas accessorised her look with silver stud earrings and matching bracelets. She opted for a stylish necklace to add glamour to her look.

Joselyn Dumas slays in a stylish jumpsuit

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' fabulous look and cornrow braid hairstyle. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

flybynyte993 stated:

"Chapters to be read and experiences to realize."

omotola.mailos stated:

"Too fine💐❤️."

wisd523 stated:

"Gorgeous woman."

kwabenasmoves stated:

"Too sassy 😍😍."

adams__zakarias stated:

"That pretty lady, wow❤️❤️🔥🔥."

mingle.niiayi stated:

"My special greetings to this beautiful queen."

liliamary stated:

"😍 Gorgeous 😍😍."

Check out the photos below:

Joselyn Dumas rocks a two-piece outfit

The Ghanaian actress also looked magnificent in an off-shoulder corseted crop top and long flared skirt recently.

Joselyn Dumas wore designer high heels with embellishments that matched perfectly with her stylish outfit.

The style icon looked spectacular in a centre-parted hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she posed for the cameras.

Joselyn Dumas styled her look with a stylish green clutch purse while flaunting her expensive rings and wristwatch.

Check out the photos below:

Joselyn Dumas rocks a red stylish gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about actress Joselyn Dumas providing sophisticated fashion inspiration with her red outfit.

The style icon wore a timeless red gown designed by a popular Ghanaian fashion designer for her Christmas photoshoot.

Celebrities and well-known fashion influencers commented on Joselyn Dumas' amazing ensemble on her social media.

