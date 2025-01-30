Ghanaian TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu looked exquisite in a red bodycon dress for her latest photoshoot

Hajia Bintu looked like a beauty goddess in a heavy makeup and expensive frontal lace bob hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's breathtaking look and designer bag on Instagram

Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah popularly called Hajia Bintu has introduced a red wardrobe staple for Valentine's Day 2025.

The beauty entrepreneur is one of the most sought-after female models in Ghana due to her huge following on Instagram.

Hajia Bintu looks classy in a form-fitting dress. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia.

Hajia Bintu mesmerised fashionistas with her red sleeveless dress highlighting her voluptuous figure.

The influencer looked elegant in a short bob hairstyle and heavy makeup that gave her a smooth and thinner face.

The video vixen accessorised her look with gold earrings and matching bangles while flaunting her designer bag.

Hajia Bintu modelled in black strappy designed with red rose flowers to complete her stylish look.

Check out the photos below:

Hajia Bintu models in a black dress

Hajia Bintu looked magnificent in a sleeveless black and white top and short faux fur skirt for her photoshoot.

The style influencer flaunted her beautiful tattoos while modelling in black stilettos to complete her glamorous look.

Check out the photos below:

Hajia Bintu rocks a black two-piece ensemble

Ghanaian video vixen Hajia Bintu looked classy in a sleeveless black top and matching palazzo pants as she posted in front of a brand new Haval Jolion car.

Hajia Bintu wore black pointed high heels to match her black designer bag for the viral photoshoot.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

noffrich.noffywest stated:

"When are we starting our workout 🏋️‍♂️."

richpastore5 stated:

"Mommy pls reply me today 😢😢."

skylord010 stated:

"With the hype you're going far . Ya started way back school keep it up 🔥🙌."

blanzer001 stated:

"Goddess."

andyh.hashamorales stated:

"Wow you are very beautiful, a real beauty of a woman."

aldermanmann stated:

"You so beautiful baby much love."

Check out the photos below:

Hajia Bintu slays in a red dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, a Ghanaian TikTok celebrity who wore a short dress to a dinner date during her vacation in the United Kingdom.

Hajia Bintu, the young female entrepreneur donned a short dress and high-end heels to a fancy restaurant with her male companion.

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's dinner date attire and hairstyle on Instagram.

