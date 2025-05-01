Cristiano Ronaldo's son has a great love for African music, as he listened to Ghanaian rapper Medikal's new song in a viral video

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was seen in the video with his longtime Ghanaian barber and his friends in his plush apartment

Some social media users have commented on the video of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. listening to Welcome to Africa song on Instagram

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's son has promoted Ghanaian music to the world in a viral Instagram video.

The handsome son of the renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has added Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal's new song Welcome To Africa to his playlist after his barber recommended it to him.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son listens to Ghanaian Musician Medikal's Welcome to Africa as he gets his new haircut. Photo credits: @legacybarber @amgmedikal.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was in the company of his friends and requested his longtime Ghanaian barber to offer home services.

The young style influencer jammed to the music while getting his signature haircut as seen in the viral video.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr listens to Mekidal's new song

Some Ghanaianas have commented on Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Pierre. Uzziel stated:

"This guy is wholesome."

myhighestly stated:

"Destiny helper is necessary 😍😍😍🔥🔥this guy is bless."

nii.kela stated:

"things we love to see 🤩😍🥂🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 life gets better when Ghanaians put Ghanaians on like our cousins🇳🇬 do…nuff of the ahuɔyaaa and fanfoolery 😏."

payceefranklynmusic stated:

"You go Dey do “paw paw” Dey point wrong place. Easy on that one."

priceless_dinasty stated:

"Wrong song.. full of noise."

kayssneakers_hub

"Legacy y3 real gee🔥🔥."

noemiusai_

"Legacy the What? the baba HAHAHAH❤️."

adeliaglory19_

"Legacy the what."

cris_jnr_babe_futuregeorgina

"Legacy please I am in KSA and I want you to bab my brother's hair how can you show direction."

Alabaster threatens lawsuit

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has faced legal actions for violating copyright in his recently released song "Welcome to Africa."

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the head of the Beyond Kontrol record label received a legal letter from Sustineri Attorneys, the legal representatives of the seasoned Acapella group Alabaster Box, about the alleged illegal sample of the legendary hit song "Akwaaba" in his new single "Welcome to Africa."

The legal team for the Alabaster Box group accused talented musician Medikal of copyright infringement in a letter, asserting that Medikal used "significant sampling" of their clients' 20-year-old composition in the opening ten seconds of the rapper's new song.

The letter stated:

“Our clients have exclusively performed and monetised this intellectual property globally for decades,” stated the legal document seen by The Chronicle. “This infringement appears intentional given your demonstrable familiarity with the original work.”

Criss Waddle weighs in on Medikal's legal woes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Criss Waddle, who has commented on Medikal's legal troubles following the lawsuit against the gospel group Alabaster Box.

Ghanaian Medikal was sued by the group for allegedly using their song Akwaaba without their consent.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, entertainment expert Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh shared his thoughts on the issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh