Ghanaian gospel musician and host of popular UCook show on United Television, Empress Gifty Adorye and her team have rebranded their programme

United Television has shared a glimpse of the new season with new ideas on their Instagram page

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the beautiful video on Instagram

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye, known for her vibrant persona and captivating performances, has rebranded her popular cooking show, UCook, which airs on United Television (UTV).

According to a recent post on UTV's official Instagram page, Empress Gifty and her dedicated team have prepared an array of exciting surprises to entertain and inform viewers about the finest local delicacies available across Ghana.

Empress Gifty to hit the streets to cook with food vendors on the UCook show after rebranding. Photo credit: @utv.

In a viral video capturing the behind-the-scenes moments, Empress Gifty was seen beaming with enthusiasm as her glam team meticulously applied makeup, elevating her already radiant presence.

The anticipation around the rebranded show has been palpable, especially following the premiere of its first episode, where she showcased her culinary skills while engaging the audience with her enchanting voice and lively dance moves.

"A fresh season of #UCook is here, and it’s packed with new surprises! This time, we’re visiting your favourite food joints. Enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes content, coming soon to your screens."

Empress Gifty rebrands the Ucook show

Some social media users have congratulated Empress Gifty for taking the UCook show to the next level. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

eugeniaasare10 stated:

"Pain of copping eiiiih 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Dorothy_Akosua_Antwi stated:

"Coping has always been in existence,even she herself copied and coping isn't a bad thing, it's an act of learning."

kwabena_boadu__ stated:

"Have u also forgot that mcbrown also took their program to another station??? Thus life do me I do you 😂."

Beks_Edem stated:

"All those saying copy copy 3ne3 3b3hye mu de3, we are winning 😂😍."

evalastingerica stated:

"So what happened to their design kitchen."

prisbedelectronics

"Woooow🔥🔥"

hairby_trudy stated:

"Who doesn’t better than UTV!!!!..U set the standard."

Ghanaians react to Empress Gifty's UCook setup

On Monday, June 24, 2024, Empress Gifty performed at the launch of the UCook cooking show inside the UTV studio.

The video of the kitchen setup received a mixed reaction online. While many followers appreciate her efforts and charisma, some social media users have expressed concerns regarding the kitchen setup, suggesting it lacked the aesthetic appeal expected for a culinary program.

Additionally, a few viewers pointed out that commentary from a prominent politician's spouse during the show detracted from the overall experience, leading to a perception of dullness in certain segments.

Despite the critiques, Empress Gifty remained a hot topic in the entertainment sphere, continuously striving to bring the rich flavours of Ghanaian cuisine to the forefront.

