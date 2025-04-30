A video of Daasbere flaunting his graceful dance moves while alive has surfaced on social media

The videos have brought back memories of the late paramount chief and how affable he was

Scores of fans used the opportunity to share their tributes as they mourn the Asante Kingdom's silver stool occupant

A video of the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, whose death rumours were confirmed by the Mampong Tradition Council on April 28, 2025, has triggered Ghanaians' emotions online as they mourn the paramount chief.

The late Daasebre Osei Bonsu II is seen dancing with his folks in a video circulating after his death. Photo source: ManhyiaPalace, NanaYaaAfram

The late Mamponghene was captured showcasing his dance moves in the heartwarming videos.

Despite his old age, the patriarch looked visibly happy to share the stage with his folks.

Many Ghanaians revered the late Mamponghene for his diplomatic skills and unwavering commitment to both his community and Ghana's chieftaincy institutions.

Social media has been awash with endless tributes in his honour.

Mamponghene's old moments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the moments of the late Mamponghene dancing with his folks.

maame ketsina said:

"Damrifa duee! I always like the way you carry yourself, wani abuee ! Nyame nfa wokra nsie!"

moda wrote:

"He is blessed with his age,Nana may ur soul rest in power 🔋 🙏 ❤️ur legacy will live on ❤️bcos u v'e a good name 😊 💖 ❤️."

user5602953495075 remarked:

"He really adored this queenmother! She has truly lost an elder! Deepest Condolences 🙏."

Rosemary Sarpong Gudu shared:

"A great tree has fallen. Rest well sir."

NanaK commented:

"I can imagine what Mampong Hemaa is going through now 🤔😢💔.......may his soul rest in peace."

Kotoko ba added:

"He made Otumfuo so great he was behind him always fighting for him and maintaining his territory. No one dared overide him at the National house of chiefs. 😭 We pray we get someone like him more."

Profile of the late Mamponghene

Born Oswald Gyimah-Kessie in 1939, the late Daasebre Osei Bonsu II was enstooled as Mamponghene on August 25, 1996.

He succeeded his uncle, Nana Atakora Amaniampong II. The Mamponghene's reign as the occupant of the revered Silver Stool positioned him as the second-in-command to the Otumfuo in the Asante traditional hierarchy.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II was a seasoned lawyer and economist who served as Registrar of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The product of Prempeh College and the University of Ghana, Legon, had a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Economics, Political Science and Modern History and also holds an LLB (Hons) in Law.

Mamponghene's last public appearance

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported on the last public appearance of Mamponghene before his passing in April 2025.

The chief had summoned rampaging supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) over alleged tribalist comments.

The gathering followed a two-day protest by NDC supporters on April 9 and 10 to resist a rumoured nomination of Esther Dwomoh.

