Ghanaian fashion designer Margarent Adjei, known as Meg'signature, received a prestigious honour at the African Corporate Summit and Awards on September 27, 2026

Adjei, who designs for Ghana's ambassador to the UK, picked up the African Diamond Award in both management and fashion artistry

The recognition comes as her signature work continues to gain international visibility through high-profile clients

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Ghanaian fashion designer Margaret Adjei, widely recognised under her brand Meg'signature, has been honoured at the African Corporate Summit and Awards, receiving the African Diamond Award in two categories: management and fashion artistry.

The recognition, presented on September 27, 2026, places Adjei among a select group of African creatives and professionals celebrated for excellence at the continental level. For a designer whose clientele includes some of Ghana's most prominent figures, the double award marks a significant milestone in what has been a steadily rising career.

Ghana High Commissioner Sabah Zita Benson’s Designer Meg’Signature flaunts her new award. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Instagram

Meg'signature's high-profile fashion footprint

Adjei is perhaps best known for dressing Ghana's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Benson, whose appearances have brought considerable attention to the designer's craftsmanship on an international stage.

The visibility that comes with dressing a senior diplomatic figure has helped cement Meg'signature's reputation as a label capable of delivering both cultural authenticity and polished elegance.

Her design aesthetic leans into bold, statement-making silhouettes. A recent post on her social media showcases one of her pieces, an elaborate orange and amber beaded gown featuring floral appliqués and a structured cape detail that frames the wearer with commanding presence. The craftsmanship on display reflects a designer operating at the top of her field.

The Instagram video is below

Meg'Signature wins top fashion award

The African Corporate Summit and Awards, which brings together business leaders, creatives, and innovators from across the continent, uses its platform to spotlight individuals driving meaningful impact within their industries.

Being recognised in both management and fashion artistry signals that Adjei's influence extends beyond the studio, encompassing how she builds and runs her brand as a whole.

The Instagram post is below:

Ghana High Commissioner to UK Sabah Zita Benson rocks kente

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana’s UK High Commissioner, and her appearance in a kente gown during her meeting with King Charles III.

The outfit, designed by Margaret Adjei of Meg’Signature, drew widespread praise online for showcasing Ghanaian culture.

Benson’s presentation of her Letters of Credence at St James’s Palace also marked a historic diplomatic milestone. She became Ghana’s first female High Commissioner to the UK since independence and the first High Commissioner received by the King at the palace since 1910.

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Source: YEN.com.gh