The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the country from the week starting September 28

The power distributor published notices on September 27, 2026, confirming the planned outages

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance in several parts of Ghana that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas from September 28, 2026.

The power distributor issued notices on September 27, 2026, indicating the planned maintenance will last about four hours.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting different parts of the country this week. Credit: Ghana Grid Company

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

The regions affected by the power cuts are the Ashanti Region, Greater Accra Region, and Volta Region.

The specific communities to be affected are captured in the notices below.

In the Ashanti Region, areas to be affected include Asante Mampong, Brim, Nsuta and Kwaman.

In different parts of the Greater Accra Region, areas to be affected include Ofankor, Tantra Hill, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the Volta Region, areas like Hodzo, Kpenoe and Takla are among the areas that will be affected.

Minister addresses recurring dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor earlier identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

The Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention scheme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers will be installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed during the same period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh