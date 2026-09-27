Thierry Henry praised Spain's collective system after their comeback victory over England in the UEFA Nations League

Henry argued that Spain's possession-based identity, not individual brilliance, is what makes La Roja difficult to contain

The former France international highlighted how Spain's constant movement creates options that leave opponents chasing shadows

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Thierry Henry has argued that Spain's comeback win over England in the UEFA Nations League demonstrated why La Roja cannot be reduced to the brilliance of any single player, including Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal.

Spain fell behind 2-1 during the contest but refused to abandon their structured, possession-based approach, eventually recovering to claim victory. For Henry, the manner of the win was as significant as the result itself.

Thierry Henry explains why Spain is more than a Lamine Yamal team. Photos by Frank Micelotta and Pedro Porru/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Spain's collective movement sets them apart

The former France international pointed to the constant movement within Spain's system as the quality that makes them particularly difficult to defend against.

Rather than isolating their most gifted attackers in one-on-one situations, Spain's players consistently create passing options and space for one another.

"Spain didn't panic. They didn't abandon their identity. Every time Spain had the ball, there were players moving around the ball. One player receives, another offers himself, another creates space, and suddenly, England are running around chasing a shadow," Henry said, as cited by Tribuna.

"That's the beauty of their football. They don't need to rush the game to hurt you. They don't change who they are just because the score changes."

Even as England held the advantage on the scoreboard, Spain continued to recycle possession and manufacture openings through their collective structure rather than turning to Yamal to conjure something individual.

Spain's identity proved the difference

Henry's analysis centred on Spain's ability to maintain their footballing principles under pressure, which he described as the defining feature of their performance.

"Spain didn't win because they abandoned their idea of play, they did it because they remained Spain when the pressure was at its highest. That's what beautiful football looks like," he added.

Yamal is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous attackers in international football, but Henry's view is that Spain's system is constructed in a way that distributes responsibility across the squad.

That collective identity, in his assessment, is what ultimately enables them to turn matches around without placing an impossible burden on one individual.

Lamine Yamal discloses what drives him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal had opened up about what motivates him, saying it goes beyond statistics and financial rewards.

The 19-year-old believes focusing too much on goals and assists can take away the joy of playing football.

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Source: YEN.com.gh