Shatta Wale says both Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are not his equals in the Ghanaian music industry

He holds the opinion that neither of the two musicians comes close to him in terms of brand visibility

Shatta also condemned the comparison of musicians by fans, arguing that such acts bring about unnecessary hatred in the music industry

Dancehall commando Charles Nii Armah, known as Shatta Wale, has gloated about the prominence of his brand.

He boasted about his gains in the music industry, adding that his feats outweigh that of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy. He reiterated that neither of the two is his 'music mates'.

Shatta Wale(L), Sarkodie (M) and Stonebwoy (R) @ShattaWaleshattaMovement; @obidiponbidi; @stonebwoyburniton

Source: Facebook

Abeg you, don't compare me to Black Sherif or Sarkodie. Go and ask [your] Sarkodie. Is he my size? Go and ask [your] Stonebwoy. Is he my size?

Shatta, in a Facebook live video on Tuesday morning, also spoke passionately about the needless comparison of Ghanaian artistes by the various fanbases in the country, urging them to put a stop to that behaviour since it stalls the development of the Ghanaian music industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Everyday, you people [will be] on social media comparing one artiste to the other, causing problems here and there. [Meanwhile] we have a lot of challenges that need solutions. Musicians are being cheated and you are [only] interested in fights

It was evident from his utterances that he had had enough of this attitude by Ghanaian music fans, although some netizens on Twitter believe it is a strategy to hype his upcoming GOG album.

Pentecost University VC tells Shatta Wale, Sarkodie What To Do To Perform Their Songs On Campus

YEN.com.gh reports indicate that the Vice-Chancellor of Pentecost University (PU), Professor Kwabena Kodua-Agyapong has laid out the 'terms and conditions' that Sarkodie and Shatta Wale must adhere to in order to perform at the university's campus.

In an interview with Nana Akosua Konadu, the host of 'The Hard Truth', Professor Konadu-Agyapong stated that these two and other musicians can perform at any event at PU provided it is in line with the institution's rules and doctrines.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh