TV3 presenter, MzGee, has resigned after two years

She expressed her profound gratitude to the employers for the many opportunities she had

MzGee's resignation note on social media has left many emotional

Popular TV3 presenter, MzGee, has announced her resignation from Media General after working there for two years.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mzgee wrote that she enjoyed her stay with the company but it was time for her to “fly higher”.

She expressed her gratitude to her former employers and said she had many opportunities for growth.

A collage of Mzgee. Photo credit: @iammzgee/Instagram

Source: Instagram

MzGee wrote:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

This is to express my profound gratitude to Media General for making my stay memorable. It has been another opportunity for tremendous growth. I truly appreciate the platforms granted me to give Gh and beyond great highlights! But, it is now time to fly higher! May God be our guide in all our endeavours! See ya!”

Her post has got many emotional and they have reacted with teary emojis. Others have also wished her well in her new endeavour.

See some of the comments sampled b YEN.com.gh:

mz_oforiwa: "Are you leaving Media General ? We'll miss you."

dearpurplelane: "So sad. At least some party err."

ekua_nemy: "Awwww congratulations to you but am sad as well."

dzidzorveron: "Congratulations dear."

gamadodennis: "Congrats Cheers to the next chapter."

ganyobi_niiquaye: "I can't wait oo mama."

iamnanaakuaa: "Wish u well hunny keep shinning."

starchris3: "Greater height."

nyannthierry: "I will miss you Ntale! "

Until her resignation, MzGee hosted a number of shows on TV3, including Simply Showbiz, and New Day.

Leaving Multimedia for Media General

MzGee left Multimedia in 2019 to join Media General.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, she opened up on why she left.

Mz Gee said there is so much hatred and bitterness at Multimedia that she was choked at a point.

According to her, some colleagues were so bitter and envious of her achievement and success on the job that they began to hate her.

Jackie Appiah's son celebrates 16th birthday in Dubai

In other news, Damien Peter Agyeman, the son of popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has celebrated his 16th birthday in Dubai.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Damien is seen chilling from one of Dubai’s expensive hotels situated in the heart of town.

Source: Yen