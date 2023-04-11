A pastor's wife went on a hunting expedition on his phone after his behaviour changed after five years of marriage

The search revealed that her husband had an active secret profile on a popular dating app

She is out asking for advice after finding out that her husband is leaving a double life and telling girls that he is a single father

A Ghanaian wife shared her problems on TV3's confessions with Ms Nancy last weekend.

After noticing changes in her husband's demeanour, this young married woman decided to engage her detective skills to save her marriage.

Unfortunately, she uncovered a big secret that leaves her raving mad in shock. She came to Ms Nancy to seek advice on what to do.

A young married pastor was caught in a massive cheating scandal when his wife glanced at his profile on a dating app on his phone. She tearfully narrated;

"I have been married to a Pastor for the past five years, and we have a son who is three years old. Recently, I've noticed that his character has changed a lot. He doesn't give me attention anymore. He attends a lot of meetings. When he leaves the house at 5 am, he returns at 11 pm."

As a pastor's wife, she decided to find the root of the problem. And that was when she found out her husband's secret. He had a dating app where he was seriously cheating.

"I rushed to the office to use one of the laptops. I created an account under a false name. I sent him a hello. He responded. I asked him if he was married, and he said no. Any girlfriend? He said he has a baby mama who is his ex."

According to her, she is hurt that her husband, who claims to be a man of God, can deny his family to strangers. What should she do?

Watch her confession here:

