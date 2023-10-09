Ghanaian musicians OliveTheBoy, stylish female musician S3fa and others got the audience on their feet while singing along to their viral songs at Ghana's Most Beautiful finale.

Ghanaian musicians Mr Drew, S3fa and OliveTheBoy perform at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale. Photo credit: @tv3

The top five finalists are Selorm from the Volta Region, Kwartemaa from the Bono Region, Nurah from the Northern Region, Naa Ayeley from the Greater Accra Region and Aduanige from the Upper East Region.

OliveTheBoy performs Goodsin at 2023 GMB finale

OliveTheBoy looked dapper in a black outfit while performing his top-charting song, Goodsin, for the first time at the National Theatre.

S3fa slays in a short and colourful African print to perform at the 2023 GMB finale

Award-winning musician S3fa looked gorgeous in an African print dress and short bob hairstyle to perform at the 2023 GMB finale.

Dr Drew performs with Mopthy at the 2023 GMB finale

