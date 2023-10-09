2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Finale: Watch Stunning Performances From S3fa, Mr Drew And Other Stars
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Ghanaian musicians OliveTheBoy, stylish female musician S3fa and others got the audience on their feet while singing along to their viral songs at Ghana's Most Beautiful finale.
The top five finalists are Selorm from the Volta Region, Kwartemaa from the Bono Region, Nurah from the Northern Region, Naa Ayeley from the Greater Accra Region and Aduanige from the Upper East Region.
OliveTheBoy performs Goodsin at 2023 GMB finale
OliveTheBoy looked dapper in a black outfit while performing his top-charting song, Goodsin, for the first time at the National Theatre.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
S3fa slays in a short and colourful African print to perform at the 2023 GMB finale
Award-winning musician S3fa looked gorgeous in an African print dress and short bob hairstyle to perform at the 2023 GMB finale.
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Finale: Bono Region's Kwartemaa wins first round with her first performance
Dr Drew performs with Mopthy at the 2023 GMB finale
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Finale: Kwartemaa Wins First Round With Her Creative And Unique Act
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Kwartemaa, from the Bono Region, did not let her family and supporters down with her amazing display at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant finale.
She appeared like a princess with an expensive kente dress and matching beads. Kwartemaa has received appreciation from some social media users for sticking out among the other competitors vying for the title, automobile, and money.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh