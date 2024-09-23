Mona Gucci and Afia Pokua were at Manhyia Palace on Monday, September 21, 2024, to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The apology had become necessary after Pokua's comments about Otumfuo on Mona's show had been deemed disrespectful

Videos from their appearance show the two looking remorseful and humbled as they knelt to beg for forgiveness

Ghanaian media personalities Mona Gucci and Afia Pokua were humbled as they appeared at Manhyia Palace on Monday, September 23, 2024.

The two, who were at Manhyia to offer apologies to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following controversial statements made about the Asantehene some days ago.

Afia Pokua criticises Otumfuo on Mona Gucci's show

Afia Pokua, an employer of EIB Networks's Kasapa FM and Agoo TV, criticised Otumfuo over 'galamsey' issues while appearing as a panellist on Mona Gucci's show on Onua TV.

Her criticism triggered an angry response from Asantes and other Ghanaians, who deemed it a show of disrespect to Otumfuo.

Amid the backlash, Afia Pokua released a statement apologising for her conduct. That could not suffice as she was summoned to face a panel at Manyia.

Mona Gucci and Afia Pokua beg at Manhyia

In videos that have surfaced on social media, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci are seen looking gloomy and donning black attire, signifying sadness.

At a point, the two knelt the chiefs in humility and remorse. They bowed their heads and pleaded for forgiveness.

Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci, who always look bubbly, did not look anything like their usual selves.

Watch the video below:

One of the videos had Afia Pokua prostrating before the chiefs as they delivered their speeches.

Asanteman youth condemns disrespect towards Otumfuo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asanteman Youth For Culture and Development had warned detractors of the Asantehene to desist from attacking their king.

The group, at a press conference organized in Kumasi on Friday, September 20, 2024, said they would no longer accept any form of disrespect towards the Otumfuo.

Going forward, the group said they would take drastic action against any group or individual who dared to disrespect the Otumfuo.

