A video of some ladies from the Di Asa reality show displaying their exceptional dance steps has taken over the internet

The ladies were captured at the finals of Atinka TV’s Amammre Hemaa reality show as they entertained fans of the show

Many people admired their confidence as they cheered them on in the comments, while others were concerned about their weight and health

A video of the plus-size Di Asa ladies displaying incredible dance moves has gone viral on social media.

Di Asa ladies entertain patrons at Amammre Hemaa finals

In the video, the ladies from the famous reality show Di Asa were captured at Atinka TV’s Amammre Hemaa reality show finale, which was held on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The ladies entertained the audience who cheered them on while they did leg work and beautiful dance steps.

Despite their size, the Di Asa ladies danced with so much passion and confidence that earned them praise from many.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

While many Ghanaians were concerned about the weight and health of the Di Asa ladies, others also admired the confidence they displayed as they danced on the stage.

Below are some of the comments from the Instagram post.

Plus-size lady shakes heavy behind as she dances in TikTok video

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a plus-size lady, The_real_liso, showed that she could maintain balance while dancing to upbeat music

The stunning lady entertained her TikTok followers with an alluring dance in a thrilling video on her platform.

While some users gushed over her charming look, many in the comments section admired her moves.

