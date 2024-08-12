Nominations for the 3rd YEN Entertainment Awards awards have been released, allowing fans to vote for their favourites

Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Afronita, Endurance Grand, Dr Likee, and Lil Win are among the nominees

Here is a guide for fans to follow and vote for their preferred stars to win honours

YEN.com.gh has released the list of nominees for this year's edition of its annual YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs).

The third since the awards were established, this edition has shortlisted 48 stars across 12 different categories.

YEN Entertainment Awards 3rd Edition: Here Is How To Vote For Your Favourite Stars To Win

Source: Original

Among the big names shortlisted for honours are Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Black Sherif, King Promise, and Afronita. Others include Lil Win, Dr Likee, Wode Maya, and Kwadwo Sheldon.

Fans can vote for their favourite stars to win their respective categories from August 12 to September 12. Winners will be announced on September 13.

How to vote

Those interested in voting should visit the dedicated website for the awards and go through the categories to vote.Voting is FREE!

After landing on the main, you must scroll downwards for each category. While on the category, click on the vote button.

Click on vote now under each category

Source: Original

A click on Vote Now will bring up the list of nominees for the category. Select the one you prefer to win and click the Vote button.

YEN Entertainment Awards 3rd Edition: Here Is How To Vote For Your Favourite Stars To Win

Source: Original

A captcha will appear after clicking the Vote button to confirm that you are a human. Your vote is automatically registered after solving the captcha.

YEN Entertainment Awards 3rd Edition: Here Is How To Vote For Your Favourite Stars To Win

Source: Instagram

Follow Us

If you have not followed or liked YEN.com.gh pages on social media, for all the trending news in Ghana!

Follow us to also stand the chance of becoming an eligible voter to vote for your favourite entertainer in the YEN Entertainment Awards.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, WhatsApp channels (breaking news, fun group).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh