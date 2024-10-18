Famous dance group, DWP Academy, got many people talking when they dropped a new episode of their podcast, Living With Creatives

The episode was focused on cheating in relationships as all the dancers shared their views on the topic

The podcast's trailer got many people sharing their honest feedback in the comment section on X

The famous Ghanaian dance academy Dancing With Purpose (DWP) released a new episode of their podcast, Living With Creatives, on YouTube, and it got many people talking.

DWP's podcast trends amid backlash. Image Credit: @dwpacademy

Source: Instagram

DWP drop podcast episode

The episode's theme was cheating, and the DWP dancers discussed their experiences and delved into the matter.

The talented Ghanaian dancers talked about a man cheating on his partner with her best friend as they sat on the couch and shared their opinions.

In the video, some of the DWP dancers did not agree with certain ideas, which escalated into banter on the show.

"Got very heated , a new episode on #Livingwithcreatives goes live on YouTube at 4pm"

Trailer of the DWP podcast.

Reactions about the DWP podcast

Many people thronged the comment section of the post on the DWP X account to share their reviews on the trailer of the podcast.

Others also advised DWP Academy on how to make the podcast better, as they highlighted sound quality as the main factor.

The reactions of social media users are below:

@black_mofo__ said:

"Slim Buster then Akosua Agyapong descendants too tear podcast ? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ah"

@metamorfos28 said:

"Work on your sound, Sound quality is the most important thing when it comes to podcast."

@AcquahGilchrist said:

"Very soon content creators will be more than the viewers sef😂"

@KDonko487062 said:

"Wey yawa podcast this 😂 your sounds de3 echeck like you record your videos with nokia hern yawa dances."

The full episode of the DWP podcast.

DWP stars storm Temasco

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Afro-dance collective DWP Academy performed at the Tema Senior High School.

The high school students could not get enough of the viral star's presence and performance as they cheered them on in a video. The video melted the hearts of many social media users who watched it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh