Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama and other DWP stars are set to storm the UK for the first time

The dancers from the famous DWP Academy will perform at this year's edition of Ghana Party In The Park Festival

The DWP stars have shared their excitement ahead of their debut London stint

Ghanaian dancers Lisa Quama, Endurance Grand, Demzy Baye, Richel, and Afrobeast will perform at this year's Ghana Party in the Park Festival.

The annual festival, which comes off July 13 at the historic Oak Hill Park, offers Londoners a glimpse of Ghana's culture, music, and lifestyle.

The DWP Academy dancers say they are excited to perform at the annual ceremony for the first time.

DWP Academy stars prepare for their London trip

Ghana's DWP Dance Academy has quickly become an incubator of the country's most viral online personalities with its high-end brand associations and big-time influencer deals.

Their announcement as performers of Ghana Party In The Park sparked a lot of interest from prospective attendees.

Endurance Grand, the Academy's most renowned star, has already spoken about the upcoming festival, hiking up fans' anticipation.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the viral stars were spotted on set with celebrity photographer Kin Kwesi as they ramped up preparations for the 20th edition of the Ghana Party in the Park festival in London.

Their debut performance, inspired by the meteoric rise of viral Afro-dance choreography in the diaspora, comes on the heels of numerous calls for dancers to be treated fairly compared to musicians.

At the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Dancegod Lloyd advocated for Charterhouse to introduce a new category for dancers in its award scheme.

DWP stars mobbed by high school students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DWP Academy dancers, including Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama, Championrolie, and Demzy Baye, had performed at the Tema Senior High School.

The high school students stunned by DWP Academy stars couldn't hide their excitement over their performances, which also came with a launch of Championrolie and Demzy Baye's new song, I Can.

